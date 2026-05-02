Tim Heidecker Says InfoWars Will Make Fun of Alex Jones for Some Time – ‘and Not Be Very Nice About It’

The Onion’s creative chief Tim Heidecker has big plans for when the outlet takes over Alex Jones’ InfoWars. And despite Jones’ final Hail Mary attempt at stopping that from happening, Heidecker told followers on Bluesky that Jones’ “newly insane, unprecedented legal stalling does nothing but delay our deal with the receiver to take control of InfoWars.”

“We now expect new traps in Alex Jones’ amoral war to deny paying the Sandy Hook families, but we’re freshly surprised by the U.S. legal system’s appetite to put up with it,” he added.

This newly insane, unprecedented legal stalling does nothing but delay our deal with the receiver to take control of InfoWars.We now expect new traps in Alex Jones' amoral war to deny paying the Sandy Hook families, but we're freshly surprised by the U.S. legal system's appetite to put up with it. — Tim Onion (@bencollins.bsky.social) 2026-04-30T02:20:53.128Z

In an interview with The Guardian published Saturday, Heidecker revealed his plans for the site – including poking fun at Jones for a while.

“I’m not somebody that likes to beat a joke into the ground, but I think for a little while it’s going to be fun to play with [Jones] and just keep reminding people of what an oaf he is, what a clown he is, and not be very nice about it,” he said.

“He did something truly, truly awful. It’s hard to really state how destructive he’s been here in this country.”

The team at The Onion have already put together a preview for the site that mimics the original, complete with advertisements for supplements.

The new site will also offer financial assistance to the families of the 26 people (20 children and six adults) who died at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012 through sales of merch. “It’s been eight years and three days since the Sandy Hook families initially filed this lawsuit, and they have not received a fucking penny,” Ben Collins, the CEO of Global Tetrahedron, told CNN recently.

“So, we’re excited to get them immediate pennies with some merch sales – but also longer-term pennies once we do wind up eventually straight up buying this thing.”

Heidecker also said that InfoWars will look a little diffrent in the fall.

“We have to spend some time doing what I think everyone expects” in reflecting “the insanity of that site – play with it and mock it,” he explained. After that, there’s the ability to allow for “interesting outsider, nonmainstream, culturally diverse” comedy.

“The landscape is so different now than it was when I was starting out in the early 2000s,” he added. Social media platforms are “not well funded” and “Everybody’s just in the wilderness. And I thought, well, if the Onion has some money and some interest in growth, that it would be a great opportunity.”