Tom Llamas Taking ‘NBC Nightly News’ and ‘Top Story’ on Midterms Road Trip | Exclusive

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NBC News anchor Tom Llamas is taking “NBC Nightly News” and his streaming program “Top Story” on the road ahead of the 2026 midterms, kicking off a three-state reporting tour Wednesday in Detroit, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

The trip is part of NBC News’ push to cover competitive races on the ground ahead of the Nov. 3 elections, with Llamas interviewing candidates and speaking with voters about the issues shaping their decisions. The network plans to visit two additional battleground states in the coming weeks, bringing its election reporting to both broadcast and streaming audiences.

“The midterms are the biggest story going right now,” Matt Frucci, executive producer of both programs, told TheWrap. “There are lots of very state-specific issues that are going to determine these races, so we want to make sure we get out and cover those big specific issues.”