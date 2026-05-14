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Tony Dokoupil’s ‘CBS Evening News’ Cuts Short After Cameraman Collapses Mid-Segment: ‘We’re Calling a Doctor’ | Video

“Thankfully, he’s OK and recovering,” a spokesperson for the network says

Tony Dokoupil on May 13, 2026 installment of "CBS Evening News" (CBS/X)
Tony Dokoupil on May 13, 2026 installment of "CBS Evening News" (CBS/X)

Tony Dokoupil cut Wednesday’s installment of “CBS Evening News” short after his cameraman collapsed live on-air during the final segment.

A CBS spokesperson confirmed the event in a social media post, writing, “Tonight during the final segment of CBS Evening News, our cameraman on set suffered a medical emergency. Thankfully, he’s okay and recovering.”

Watch the moment unfold below:

Dokoupil was reporting live from Taiwan during the Wednesday installment, beginning his final segment on “American decline and the rise of a powerful new China.”

It was during that line that the camera appeared to shake and blurred before jumping to b-roll of the city. Viewers can then hear a thud, apparently the cameraman collapsing, which wasn’t shown on camera.

“The Chinese certainly — is he OK?” Dokoupil asked the “CBS Evening News” crew, breaking mid-report. That was followed by indecipherable chatter.

“We’re going to take a quick break, we have a medical emergency here,” the anchor said. “We’re calling a doctor.”

A producer is then heard saying, “Call the doctor, please.”

The program then reverted back to the “CBS Evening News” studio, where a correspondent signed off for Dokoupil and cut to commercial.

Dokoupil was reporting this week from Taipei while covering President Trump’s trip to China to meet with Xi Jinping. The journalist reportedly failed to secure a visa in time to cover the presidential trip itself from Beijing, where network competitors from ABC News and NBC News are reporting on the ground.

Trump is due to meet with Xi on Thursday.

Tony Dokoupil (Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS)
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Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

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