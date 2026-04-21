Trump Media & Technology Group Names Former Hulu Exec Kevin McGurn Interim CEO

Trump Media & Technology Group has appointed Kevin McGurn as interim CEO, effective immediately, the company announced Tuesday. McGurn, a longtime executive in the tech and media sector, succeeds Devin Nunes, who led the company for the past four years.

McGurn has served as an advisor to Trump Media since December 2024. As interim CEO, he will oversee the company’s strategic initiatives across its three main business lines: Truth Social, its social media platform; Truth+, its video streaming service; and Truth.Fi, its financial services and fintech brand.

McGurn brings more than two decades of leadership experience across digital media, streaming, telecommunications and advertising technology. He has held senior leadership roles at major media and technology companies, including Hulu, Vevo and T-Mobile, and has advised organizations on strategic growth, platform development and corporate transactions.

“I want to thank Devin Nunes for his dedicated service to the Company over the past four years, and congratulate Kevin McGurn on his appointment as Interim CEO,” Donald Trump Jr. said in a statement on behalf of the board of directors.

Trump Jr., who serves as director of the company behind Truth Social, added that McGurn “brings deep experience across media, technology and capital markets, as well as a strong understanding of Trump Media’s operations and strategic priorities.”

The announcement did not specify a timeline for a permanent CEO appointment or detail Nunes’ next role. Trump Media operates three primary business lines focused on social media, streaming content and financial services. The company trades on Nasdaq under the ticker DJT.

McGurn’s appointment comes as Trump Media continues to expand its operations across multiple platforms. The company positions itself as an alternative to major technology platforms in social media, streaming and financial services.