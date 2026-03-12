Home > Media & Platforms > Journalism

Trump Nominates State Department Official to Lead Voice of America’s Parent Agency

Sarah B. Rogers will need Senate confirmation to lead the U.S. Agency for Global Media, while Trump has tapped Michael Rigas as acting CEO

corbin-bolies
Sarah B. Rogers/U.S. Agency for Global Media (Credit: State Department, U.S. Agency for Global Media)
President Donald Trump has nominated Sarah B. Rogers, currently the State Department’s Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy, to lead the U.S Agency for Global Media after a federal judge demanded the government outline a succession plan for the parent agency of U.S.-funded media outlets.

Trump has also tasked Michael Rigas, the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, to serve as the agency’s acting CEO.

The nomination came a day after Justice Department attorneys told U.S. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth that the agency did “not have a ‘succession plan for the CEO of USAGM” because his ruling invalidating Kari Lake’s appointment as acting CEO meant Trump needed to nominate a permanent replacement for Senate confirmation for an acting CEO to come in.

More to come…

Corbin Bolies

Corbin Bolies is a media reporter at TheWrap, covering the business of journalism, its personalities, and its intersections with media, politics and tech. A University of Florida alum, he previously worked as a media reporter and a breaking news reporter at The Daily Beast. His work has also been published in the Associated Press and…

