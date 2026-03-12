Trump Nominates State Department Official to Lead Voice of America’s Parent Agency

President Donald Trump has nominated Sarah B. Rogers, currently the State Department’s Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy, to lead the U.S Agency for Global Media after a federal judge demanded the government outline a succession plan for the parent agency of U.S.-funded media outlets.

Trump has also tasked Michael Rigas, the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, to serve as the agency’s acting CEO.

The nomination came a day after Justice Department attorneys told U.S. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth that the agency did “not have a ‘succession plan for the CEO of USAGM” because his ruling invalidating Kari Lake’s appointment as acting CEO meant Trump needed to nominate a permanent replacement for Senate confirmation for an acting CEO to come in.

More to come…