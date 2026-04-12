Trump’s ‘Ridiculous’ UFC Championship Appearance Proves He ‘Don’t Care’ About Ending Iran War, Eugene Daniels Says | Video

Donald Trump’s decision to attend UFC fights Saturday night as JD Vance continued negotiations with Iran was one that proved “that he doesn’t care,” said MS NOW host Eugene Daniels on Sunday.

“While Vice President JD Vance and his delegation were engaged in 21 hours of high-stakes negotiations with Iran, President Trump flew to Miami to enjoy the UFC’s light heavyweight championship fight,” said “The Weekend” co-host Jaqueline Alemany at the beginning of the segment.

“It was unclear whether the president knew that negotiations had failed by the time he entered the arena, with Kid Rock’s ‘American Badass’ as his entry song,” Alemany said. “For the most part, Trump ‘impassively’ — that’s a word used by the New York Times — ‘watched as blood and saliva sprayed out from the fighters in front of him.’”

“It’s ridiculous!” agreed co-host Jonathan Capeheart.

“He should be in the Situation Room! If he’s serious at all about a deal, although he said before going to Florida …” Capeheart continued before Daniels interjected, “He don’t care! He’s proving that he doesn’t care!”

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Capeheart agreed, and Daniels continued, “He’s obviously proving to the American people, to the world, that he really doesn’t really care because otherwise he would at least pretend to be — if not in the Situation Room, at least at the White House.”

“Hell, he could even be at his winter White House, hanging out! Pretending that, at the end of the day, he is paying attention to what’s happening out of there,” Daniels also said. “What if something happened? I just think that it is shocking — not surprising — that he chose to hang out there.”

Donald Trump makes his entrance ahead of the tonights fights 🇺🇸#UFC327 | Stream TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/A6FkCopOBc — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) April 12, 2026

Trump was joined by UFC head Dana White as well as daughters Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump on Saturday. He was warmly greeted by podcast host Joe Rogan after entering the arena.