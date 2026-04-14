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UK Clears Axel Springer’s $770 Million Telegraph Deal

The Politico and Business Insider owner expects final regulatory approvals by the end of June

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Mathias Döpfner
PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 24: Axel Springer SECEO & Chairman, Mathias Döpfner attends the Viva Technology show at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles on May 24, 2024 in Paris, France. Viva Technology, the biggest tech show in Europe but also in a unique digital format, for 4 days of reconnection and relaunch thanks to innovation. The event brings together startups, CEOs, investors, tech leaders and all of the digital transformation players who are shaping the future of the Internet. The annual technology conference, also known as VivaTech, was founded in 2016 by Publicis Groupe and Groupe Les Echos and is dedicated to promoting innovation and startups. (Credit: Chesnot/Getty Images)

Axel Springer said Tuesday that the U.K. regulatory agency that oversees media acquisitions has approved its $770 million (£575 million) purchase of the Telegraph, clearing a key hurdle in the German media conglomerate’s quest to own the conservative newspaper.

U.K. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy told Parliament in a letter that she was “currently not minded to intervene … on the basis of the evidence available to me at this time.” The U.K. Department for Culture, Media and Sport approval comes just over a month after Axel Springer announced it was buying the legacy U.K. newspaper, adding it to a media portfolio that includes Politico, Business Insider and German newspaper Die Welt.

The company must still get regulatory approval from Ireland and Austria, though it said it expects to obtain both by the end of June. The U.K. approval came after Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner reportedly tried to ingratiate himself with British politicians, including Conservative Party leader Kemi Dadenoch and the U.K. Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle, according to Semafor.

Mathias Döpfner
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“We are pleased to have received UK government approval to proceed with this acquisition,” Döpfner said in a statement. “After a long period of uncertainty, we can confirm that we will invest significantly in The Telegraph’s editorial excellence and international growth.”

Döpfner said in announcing the acquisition last month that, after the company’s failed attempt to purchase the Telegraph 20 years ago, “our dreams come true.”

Axel Springer said it planned to boost the publication’s resources and international expansion, including in the U.S. The all-cash purchase came weeks after the company joined a consortium of investors to outbid the Daily Mail and General Trust’s £500 million takeover bid.

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Corbin Bolies

Corbin Bolies is a media reporter at TheWrap, covering the business of journalism, its personalities, and its intersections with media, politics and tech. A University of Florida alum, he previously worked as a media reporter and a breaking news reporter at The Daily Beast. His work has also been published in the Associated Press and…

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