The British government on Friday backed legislation aimed at preventing wealthy individuals and organizations from using costly lawsuits to intimidate journalists and suppress investigative reporting.

The bill would expand legal protections for journalists and whistleblowers in England and Wales beyond cases involving economic crime. However, press freedom advocates warn that reporters could still incur substantial legal expenses before qualifying for those protections.

Existing safeguards against strategic lawsuits against public participation, commonly known as SLAPPs, were introduced in 2023. The new legislation would extend those measures to investigations into sexual misconduct and other matters of public interest.

Similar concerns exist in the U.S., where 40 states and Washington, D.C., had enacted anti-SLAPP legislation as of August, but no equivalent federal law exists.

“No one should be able to use their wealth or influence to silence legitimate scrutiny,” Sarah Sackman, Britain’s minister for courts and legal services, said in a statement Friday.

Under the legislation, judges could dismiss lawsuits identified as SLAPPs early in proceedings if plaintiffs cannot demonstrate that their claims are likely to succeed. Defendants would also generally be shielded from paying plaintiffs’ legal costs in such cases, even if they lose.

The UK Anti-SLAPP Coalition has called for changes to the bill, arguing that its early dismissal mechanism is too complicated and sets too high a legal threshold, according to a House of Commons research briefing published Wednesday.

“At present, the early dismissal process in the Bill is incredibly complex,” National Union of Journalists General Secretary Laura Davison said in a statement Monday.

The British government’s announcement comes amid an ongoing legal battle between the BBC and President Trump in the U.S. The broadcaster recently asked a federal appeals court to toss Trump’s defamation lawsuit over its editing of his Jan. 6, 2021, speech.

The bill, introduced by Conservative lawmaker John Whittingdale, received its second reading in the House of Commons Friday and must clear further legislative stages before becoming law.