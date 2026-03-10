USA Today Taps Washington Post Veteran Jamie Stockwell as VP of News

USA TODAY Co. named Jamie Stockwell as its next top editor, the latest Washington Post alum to find a landing pad after last month’s mass layoffs.

Stockwell will become USA Today’s vice president of news, a new title rather than the traditional editor-in-chief mantle; she’ll be tasked with modernizing the newsroom. Her appointment comes three months after the departure of Caren Bohan, who served as editor-in-chief for just over a year.

Stockwell will start March 30. USA Today is the flagship newspaper of USA TODAY Co., formerly Gannett, which owns more than 200 newspapers across the U.S.

“Jamie’s career has been defined by ambitious journalism, digital innovation, and a deep commitment to the evolving needs and preferences of modern audiences,” Monica Richardson, USA Today’s senior vice president, said in a statement. “Her experience building high-performing teams at a local and national level, driving transformation, and producing high-impact storytelling with her candid leadership style will be instrumental as we accelerate USA TODAY’s evolution and solidify our role as America’s essential, facts-forward news source.”

Stockwell said the paper has a “powerful mission and a unique place in American journalism.”

“I’m honored to join this highly respected newsroom of accomplished journalists as we work together to embrace modernization and cut through the noise and deliver journalism and content that informs, empowers, and connects people across the country,” she said in a statement.

Stockwell previously worked as the Post’s deputy managing editor of news, but she was cut last month as part of the Jeff Bezos-owned paper’s mass layoffs, according to the New York Times. She previously worked as executive editor of Axios Local, the publication’s local-news initiative, and as a deputy national editor at the New York Times.

Stockwell will be USA Today’s fourth newsroom leader in three years. Ahead of Bohan’s short stint, Terence Samuel left the newspaper in July 2024 after a year leading USA Today. He replaced Nicole Carroll, who left the paper in May 2023 after five years.