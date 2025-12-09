USA Today Editor-in-Chief Caren Bohan Exits

Caren Bohan, editor-in-chief of USA Today, will leave the news outlet after a tenure lasting little more than a year, TheWrap has learned.

Bohan will be replaced in the interim by Michael McCarter, the vice president and group editor of the Opinion section for USA Today Co., the paper’s parent company. Bohan’s exit was first reported by the New York Times. It is unclear when Bohan’s last day will be, but her author page on USA Today’s website was updated on Tuesday to reflect her departure.

“Caren Bohan has been a valued colleague during her tenure at USA Today. We sincerely wish her well and thank her for her many contributions,” USA Today senior vice president Monida Richardson said in a statement.

Bohan joined the newspaper in June 2018 as its Washington editor before balancing leadership roles and directing its political coverage. After a two-month stint as its interim editor in chief, she took hold of the paper in September 2024.

McCarter also oversees the paper’s standards and ethics initiatives across its network of sister newspapers, called the USA Today Network.

Her exit marks the second editor to leave the paper, the fourth-largest newspaper in the U.S. by print circulation, after a short stint atop its masthead. Terence Samuel left the newspaper in July 2024 after a year leading USA Today. He replaced Nicole Carroll, who left the paper in May 2023 after five years.

USA Today’s parent company has undergone a plethora of changes in recent years. After multiple years of layoffs due to a turbulent economic environment, its parent company rebranded its name from Gannett to USA Today Co. last month.