Gannett Names Caren Bohan as Editor-in-Chief of USA Today

The six-year veteran of the paper was appointed interim EIC when Terence Samuel stepped down in July

Caren Bohan
US President Barack Obama waves alongside Caren Bohan (R) of Reuters, President of the White House Correspondents Association, alongside Reuters Editor in Chief Steve Adler (L) the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, April 28, 2012. The annual event, which brings together Hollywood celebrities, news media personalities and Washington correspondents, features comedian Jimmy Kimmel as the host. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/GettyImages)

Gannett has named Caren Bohan as editor-in-chief of USA Today, just two months after the six-year veteran of the paper took over the role on an interim basis, the company announced Friday.

Bohan had served as executive editor for politics until July, when she was named interim EIC following the departure of Terence Samuel, who stepped down after just one year. She will report to Monica Richardson, senior vice president of the national publication.

Richardson launched a national search for a new editor after Samuel’s departure, but ultimately decided Bohan was the best fit. The move was first reported Friday in CNN’s Reliable Sources newsletter.

Bohan began her career with a 20-year stint at Reuters, serving as a financial writer and White House correspondent. She has interviewed Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

Gannett further noted that her appointment now solidifies an all-female leadership team at the helm of USA Today.

