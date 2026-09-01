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Washington Post Editorial Board Defends Iran War Report Amid ‘Traitor’ Criticism

The update comes after the paper reported that senior military leaders warned Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth against prolonged large-scale operations

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 26: A Washington Post logo is displayed on top of the newspaper's editorial headquarters on May 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Credit: Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 26: A Washington Post logo is displayed on top of the newspaper's editorial headquarters on May 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Credit: Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
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The Washington Post editorial board defended the paper’s reporting that senior military leaders are concerned the U.S. military is being stretched thin by the war with Iran, following criticism from the Pentagon and one of the newspaper’s own columnists.

“In a free society, there is an overwhelming public interest in knowing these facts,” the board wrote. “The Constitution guarantees the rights of news organizations to publish such information.”

The defense comes after WaPo columnist Marc Thiessen called the confidential government source behind the reporting a “traitor” and said the leaker should be prosecuted, as TheWrap previously reported. Thiessen later clarified that he was calling for the prosecution of the government official who disclosed classified information, not the journalists who reported it.

The controversy stems from a report by Post journalists Alex Horton and Tara Copp that senior military leaders warned Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that prolonged large-scale operations against Iran could leave the military less prepared to respond to threats elsewhere.

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Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell disputed portions of the report, while saying disagreements from military leaders are a normal part of the Pentagon’s planning process.

The editorial board pushed back on the Pentagon’s criticism, writing that “the generals clearly have good reasons to worry about resources being stretched thin.”

The board pointed to troops being overextended, dwindling stockpiles of critical weapons and strains on the Navy. It also cited the loss of roughly a quarter of the Pentagon’s Reaper drone fleet and the diversion of the Navy’s only aircraft carrier in the Pacific to the Middle East last month.

The editorial board, which operates separately from the Post newsroom, did not mention Thiessen by name. Instead, it argued that information about the military’s ability to sustain the war belongs in the public sphere, rejecting concerns that publishing the details could undermine U.S. deterrence.

“To hold elected leaders accountable, voters need to know the truth,” the board concluded.

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on whether the editorial was related to Thiessen’s criticism.

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A.J. Katz

A.J. Katz is Media Editor at TheWrap covering the business of television, print, digital and social media. He previously spent eight years at Adweek, leading coverage of the television news industry. He later served as editor-in-chief of LateNighter before joining MS NOW in audience strategy and program research.

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