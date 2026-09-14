White House Touts ‘60 Minutes’ Iran Segment as Testament to Trump’s ‘Lethality and Standards’

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The White House promoted the Season 59 premiere of “60 Minutes” on Monday, framing its account of a dramatic military rescue as a testament to President Donald Trump’s agenda.

In a Monday press release titled “Warrior Ethos in Action: DUDE 44 Bravo’s Incredible Story,” the White House highlighted Norah O’Donnell’s exclusive interview with the U.S. Air Force officer known as Bravo.

Bravo was one of two crew members rescued after their F-15E was shot down over Iran in April. The weapons systems officer spent approximately 50 hours evading capture before U.S. forces extracted him.

During the segment, Bravo said an Iranian missile damaged his parachute, sending him toward the ground at an estimated 70 to 100 mph. Despite suffering a broken back, arm and shoulder, he climbed a 7,000-foot ridgeline while Iranian forces searched for him. Alpha was rescued within six hours.

“In an exclusive ‘60 Minutes’ interview, Bravo delivered a powerful account of survival, faith, and combat leadership — a testament to the unmatched bravery of our nation’s warfighters and to the Trump Administration’s renewed focus on readiness, lethality, and standards,” the White House said Monday.

New: The White House has put out a press release touting last night's CBS "60 Minutes" interview with Dude 44 Bravo, the Air Force pilot rescued from Iran. Called it a "powerful account of survival, faith, and combat leadership." pic.twitter.com/lkFXdWcM1R — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) September 14, 2026

The administration’s embrace of the segment comes amid scrutiny of how CBS secured the interview. CNN reported Saturday that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and political appointees pushed for both rescued crew members to participate.

Both initially expressed reservations, according to CNN. After Hegseth met with them privately, Bravo agreed to an on-camera interview, while the pilot known as Alpha declined. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell denied that the officers had been pressured, saying the decision belonged to each of them.

CNN also reported that CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss personally lobbied Hegseth for exclusive access as the network pursued the story. CBS declined to comment for that report.

The Iran rescue opened Sunday’s heavily scrutinized broadcast, the program’s first season premiere under Weiss and new “60 Minutes” executive producer Nick Bilton. O’Donnell also interviewed Hegseth, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine and other officials involved in the rescue.