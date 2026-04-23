Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Donald Trump appears to be firing only women within his administration, adding that men appear to be rewarded for their misconduct.

“Is he out of women? That seems to be his pattern right now. Trump only seems to have the capability to fire female secretaries,” Ocasio-Cortez said during an interview with Pablo Manríquez Thursday. “If you’re a man in the Trump administration, it seems that they reward misconduct — hard to tell. They don’t seem to have a rhyme or a reason. Unless it has to do with the [Jeffrey] Epstein files.”

Since Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office for a second term in 2025, his administration has undergone significant staffing changes. So far, both men and women have been removed from his administration, including former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and former Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino, among others.

PabloReports: Who do you think Trump should fire next?



AOC: Is he out of women? Trump only seems to have the capability to fire female secretaries. If you’re a man in the Trump administration, it seems that they reward misconduct. pic.twitter.com/7jH08Ms8N9 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 23, 2026

Rep. Sarah McBride echoed the sentiment Thursday morning and suggested that Tulsi Gabbard would be next on the chopping block.

In the meantime, McBride said all of Trump’s camp deserves to be fired, but specifically called for the dismissal of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

“I’m supporting impeachment of Pete Hegseth because obviously right now we are engaged in a reckless war of choice that he was a primary driver of,” McBride said. “But we know this president. He only fires women, so my guess is Tulsi Gabbard.”

PabloReports: Who do you think Trump will fire next?



McBride: All of them deserve to be fired… but he only fires women, so my guess is Tulsi Gabbard. pic.twitter.com/OtbMRAdxnh — Acyn (@Acyn) April 23, 2026

The most recent Trump administration official to be removed is Navy Secretary John Phelan. On Wednesday, the Pentagon announced that his dismissal would be “effective immediately.”

“On behalf of the Secretary of War and Deputy Secretary of War, we are grateful to Secretary Phelan for his service to the Department and the United States Navy,” Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell reportedly wrote in an X post.