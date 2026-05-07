Chris Cuomo Counts 5 ‘Fundamental Reasons’ Donald Trump Has Failed MAGA

Chris Cuomo has a fistful of failures for Donald Trump’s America First voters.

The “NewsNation” anchor made a five-item listicle of his Thursday podcast “The Chris Cuomo Project,” arguing that Donald Trump has betrayed his promises to the MAGA base with a series of structural failures on the economy, war, government reform, healthcare and political culture.

The former CNN anchor laid out what he described as the “top five reasons that President Trump has screwed MAGA over,” contending that the issues could shape the 2026 midterm elections.

“These are the big structural things that broke the fundamental promises that he needed to [keep],” Cuomo said.

Watch the episode in the video clip below, or keep reading if you don’t have 42 minutes.

1. Domestic Economic Promises ‘Blown Out’

Cuomo came out of the gate with what he called Trump’s failure to deliver on “America First” economic priorities, particularly affordability and healthcare.

“The whole America First agenda has been blown out the ass of this administration and everyone knows it,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo argued that Trump’s tax cuts primarily benefited wealthy Americansand accused Trump of abandoning campaign promises to overhaul healthcare costs and confront powerful industries.

“Healthcare is crushing people. He knows it. He ignores it. He distracts you from it,” Cuomo said, later adding that affordability had become “a huge fundamental promise.”

2. Tariffs and the Iran War

Cuomo grouped tariffs and the administration’s military conflict with Iran together as a second major failure, arguing both contradicted Trump’s populist, anti-war message.

“The tariffs were a wild notion that they would bring back manufacturing anytime soon,” Cuomo said, arguing they instead “helped drive inflation, crushed small businesses [and] sent billions to farmers to offset losses that he created with his policy,” Cuomo said.

On Iran, Cuomo argued Trump betrayed one of MAGA’s central promises by involving the United States in another Middle East conflict.

“The main reason that this is such a big deal, the war in Iran, is because he promised he wouldn’t do this anymore,” Cuomo said.

3. Making Government Less Efficient

Cuomo’s third argument focused on Trump’s attacks on institutions and the so-called “deep state,” saying the result was a government that functions less effectively than before.

“The whole point of disruption of institutions and deep state and all that was to make it better,” Cuomo said. “He’s made it worse.”

He accused Trump of undermining public trust in government while simultaneously weakening agencies through cuts and political pressure.

“He’s made the DOJ more about lawfare than ever,” Cuomo said.

4. Healthcare Costs Still ‘Killing’ Americans

Healthcare earned its own number on Cuomo’s list, “now a top three expense for every American family,” he said. “It was never supposed to be that way.”

He also pointed to failed attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act while warning that many MAGA voters increasingly depend on Medicaid and other public programs.

“Healthcare is killing them,” Cuomo said of Trump supporters. “His choices that he made — action and inaction — are failing these people.”

5. ‘Made It OK to Be Mean’

Cuomo’s final argument shifted to culture, accusing Trump of normalizing cruelty, division and political toxicity.

“Donald Trump has made it okay to be mean,” Cuomo said. “He has made it okay to be coarse. … “He literally doesn’t even attempt” to unify the country.”

Cuomo ultimately argued Trump transformed political discourse into what he described as a “binary battle to the bottom,” saying the effect has toxified American politics and undermined the movement Trump created.

“He has fed the inaction in Congress,” Cuomo said. “He’s fed it all and it has made everything worse.”