Cory Booker Refuses to Rule Out 2028 Presidential Run: ‘Excited About Whatever Challenges’ | Video

Cory Booker refused to rule out a presidential run in 2028 while speaking to “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker on Sunday. The New Jersey senator, who married his wife Alexis Lewis in 2025, also told Welker the pair are “excited about whatever challenges” they may face together.

Welker asked Booker outright whether Lewis would support another attempt at the presidency.

“I think what she’s supportive now is, number one, we both are excited about being married and hopeful for a family,” he explained. “But she knows what’s at stake right now. The generations before us are great, her parents and our grandparents.”

“But I think what she wants to do as a couple is for us just to play a role in whatever that is in the future of trying to get that renewal in a country where we begin to have Americans fully embrace the dream. In fact, she and I talk a lot about in the coming months, we just want to be a part of a generation of Americans that helps to redeem the dream for all.”

Though Booker is up for reelection to the Senate, he also said he is “definitely not ruling out” the idea of running for president again. Booker previously launched a presidential campaing in 2020. “I’m running for re-election. I hope New Jersey will support me for another six years,” he added. “But what I love about her is she knows as a partnership we are better than we before we met. And I’m excited about whatever challenges we may take on as a couple.”

Welker and Booker also discussed the ongoing war in Iran and the 15-point plan the Trump administration reportedly sent to the country’s leaders about its nuclear program. As Welker noted, the Trump administration’s apparent attempts to end the war have been compared to talks with Iran under President Obama.

“Do you support the Trump administration’s efforts to try to negotiate a deal with Iran to bring this war to an end?” Welker asked.

Booker’s answer was sharp and pointed. “I don’t support this administration, period. They’ve gotten us into what will be looked at as one of the greatest blunders, presidential blunders, of our time,” he said.

Trump “had stated objectives, none of which he is achieving right now from the nuclear program all the way to frankly regime change,” he continued. “The regime is more extreme. They’ve shown an asymmetric ability to choke up the Strait of Hormuz, has caused a global oil shock. And for Americans at home, our costs continue to rise. This is after the president has cut people’s health care and nutrition programs.”

The war has already resulted in over $25 billion being spent, Booker said, and “over 300 people injured, 13 Americans who’ve lost their lives, this president is pushing us further and further into a conflict with no foreseeable off-ramp and thousands of more troops moving into that region. And he still has not come to Congress for any kind of authorization for what is clearly, not just a war, but the biggest military engagement we’ve had since the war in Afghanistan. This president is off the chain. And we are in a global crisis of his causing.”