Trump Blasts ‘Stupid!’ US Over Birthright Citizenship After Supreme Court Hearing Blows Up in His Face

Donald Trump blasted the very country he leads for allowing birthright citizenship for people born in the U.S. His outburst online comes after the Supreme Court heard arguments against the executive order Trump signed to end birthright citizenship at the beginning of his second term.

“We are the only Country in the World STUPID enough to allow ‘Birthright’ Citizenship! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump exclaimed on Truth Social on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Trump sat in court to hear arguments in the birthright case Trump vs. Barbara, the first time a sitting president has attended that type of court session. Cecillia Wang, the National Legal Director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), disputed Trump’s order.

On Wednesday’s segment of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” CNN legal analyst Elliott Williams said the SCOTUS hearing was a “blowout” in favor of blocking Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship.

“Oh, it was bad,” Williams said. “This was a blowout of the sort that we don’t really see that often. You could see an eight-to-one decision here even. It’s not out of the question. Certainly there are five votes that were quite skeptical of the president, and probably more. This was just not good. A number of the arguments, the basic arguments they had about how we define jurisdiction in the United States, how you define, they just dismissed outright by quite conservative justices.”

He added that it’s pretty much a sure thing Trump won’t accomplish his mission.

“It’s just really hard to see how even justices that might have been perhaps somewhat favorable toward the administration’s position, do anything other than rule against them,” Williams said. “I don’t wanna prognosticate what happens on the Supreme Court. You could see an 8-1 decision here, but it’s probably more like a 6-3 decision.”