Trump Slammed for Saying ‘I’m Glad He’s Dead’ After Robert Mueller’s Death: ‘An Embarrassment’

Donald Trump was widely slammed for his Saturday comments following news of the death of former special prosecutor Robert Mueller, in which the president said: “Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people.”

“Whether you support the President or not, you know this comment is disgusting,” wrote former Marine and Senate candidate Seth Moulton.

“Robert Mueller earned a Bronze Star with valor and a Purple Heart as a Marine fighting for this country. He was a great American,” he added. “Donald Trump is a horrible human being and an embarrassment to the United States.”

Whether you support the President or not, you know this comment is disgusting.



Robert Mueller earned a Bronze Star with valor and a Purple Heart as a Marine fighting for this country. He was a great American.



Donald Trump is a horrible human being and an embarrassment to the… pic.twitter.com/Qe9EeaxnxO — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) March 21, 2026

Unlike Trump, who swindled his way out of the U.S. draft and military service five times, Mueller voluntarily served in the Marine Corps. during the U.S. war in Vietnam.

God help us. This is disgraceful language coming from a Christian, or anyone with a soul. It was just as wrong to celebrate the death of Charlie Kirk as it is to celebrate that of Robert Mueller. May they rest in peace. And may we never forget that Jesus's message is about mercy. pic.twitter.com/oGvoM3AMZc — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) March 21, 2026

“God help us. This is disgraceful language coming from a Christian, or anyone with a soul,” wrote Jesuit priest and editor at large of America Magazine James Martin. “It was just as wrong to celebrate the death of Charlie Kirk as it is to celebrate that of Robert Mueller. May they rest in peace. And may we never forget that Jesus’s message is about mercy.”

In an era when many young men—including President Trump—were trying to avoid serving in Vietnam, Mueller not only volunteered for the Marines after graduating from Princeton—he spent a year waiting for an injured knee to heal so he could serve. I have always found that be the… https://t.co/eEzjpP56Kr — Ken Dilanian (@KDilanianMSNOW) March 21, 2026

“In an era when many young men—including President Trump—were trying to avoid serving in Vietnam, Mueller not only volunteered for the Marines after graduating from Princeton—he spent a year waiting for an injured knee to heal so he could serve. I have always found that be the most compelling fact about him,” MS NOW’s Ken Dilanian wrote on X.

Here’s a screen recording of Donald Trump’s TS account for all those MAGA folks who are crying about Donald Trump’s post celebrating the death of Robert Mueller being “fake.”



It’s still there. pic.twitter.com/GtqRQ2wiHv — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 21, 2026

Liberal pundit Art Candee shared a screen recording of Trump’s post, which is still live on Truth Social.

Trump and Robert Mueller were born two years apart, both into wealthy families and both with private school upbringings.



Trump received five draft deferments during Vietnam and became a parasitic real estate baron.



Mueller volunteered for service, graduated from Officer… — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) March 21, 2026

“Trump and Robert Mueller were born two years apart, both into wealthy families and both with private school upbringings,” writer and activist Charlotte Clymer noted.

“Trump received five draft deferments during Vietnam and became a parasitic real estate baron. Mueller volunteered for service, graduated from Officer Candidate School and Ranger School, was wounded in combat, and received a Bronze Star w/ Valor for rescuing one of his wounded soldiers under intense enemy fire. And that pretty much crystallizes both the difference between the two and Trump’s toxic jealousy toward Mueller.”

“Robert Mueller earned his place in history; Donald Trump just proved he belongs in a comment section,” artist Andrea Junker added on Bluesky. “Character can’t be faked, and integrity can’t be bought. No matter how many buildings you put your name on. — Rest in peace to a true public servant.”

I expect every Republican who was outraged at people for celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death to immediately condemn Trump for saying “I’m glad he’s dead” about Robert Mueller. This is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/Ow2fxyKyR3 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 21, 2026

“I expect every Republican who was outraged at people for celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death to immediately condemn Trump for saying ‘I’m glad he’s dead’ about Robert Mueller,” wrote liberal commenter Harry Sisson. “This is disgusting.”

This is disgusting and despicable.



Trump literally just celebrated Robert Mueller dying.



Mueller did so much good for America. pic.twitter.com/0nzI2kskpU — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 21, 2026

“This is disgusting and despicable. Trump literally just celebrated Robert Mueller dying. Mueller did so much good for America,” contributed podcaster Ed Krassenstein.

President Donald Trump cheering the death of Robert Mueller – an American citizen, public servant and veteran pic.twitter.com/Aj8mbjK6GS — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) March 21, 2026

“President Donald Trump cheering the death of Robert Mueller – an American citizen, public servant and veteran,” noted “Morning Joe” co-host Jonathan Lemire.

We mourn the passing of Robert Mueller, a true public servant: bronze star Vietnam veteran, federal prosecutor, FBI Director, and impartial special counsel.



Yet the President of the United States disgustingly celebrates Mueller’s death simply because he exposed Trump’s efforts… — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) March 21, 2026

“We mourn the passing of Robert Mueller, a true public servant: bronze star Vietnam veteran, federal prosecutor, FBI Director, and impartial special counsel. Yet the President of the United States disgustingly celebrates Mueller’s death simply because he exposed Trump’s efforts to steal the 2016 election,” wrote New York Congressman Dan Goldman. “Mueller and Trump represent polar opposites of what a public servant should be. May Director Mueller rest in peace.”

Mueller’s death at age 81 was announced by MS NOW on Saturday. His tenure at the FBI was marked by indictments brought against Trump in relation to Russia’s attack on the 2016 presidential election. The investigation – and its conclusion, known colloquially as the Mueller Report – ultimately concluded Trump could not be absolved nor accused of a crime.