Trump Criticized for Planning Iran War Address on First Night of Passover: ‘Strange Decision’

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared on Tuesday that President Donald Trump will be hosting an Address to the Nation tomorrow to provide an “important update on Iran.” People quickly flocked to social media to question the timing of the announcement, given the address is set to take place on the first night of Passover.

“Strange decision by POTUS to speak to the nation about a war in the Middle East on the first night of Passover,” political commentator Chuck Todd said on X.

Todd’s opinion was a common one online, with media reporter Natalie Korach expressing a similar sentiment on X. Specifically, she remarked that the decision to hold the address on the night of a Jewish holiday felt “like very intentional timing.”

Others commented on Leavitt’s post to question why the president would schedule an “important update” on the U.S.’ military conflict in Iran on the evening of April Fools’ Day.

“Seems appropriate to do this on April Fool’s Day,” commentator Ron Filipkowski added on X.

Journalist Adam Cochran, meanwhile, pointed to the fact that the president will be delivering the address after market hours have closed, calling it a bad omen in Trump’s track record of announcements.

“The times he has had good news to share have been during market hours,” Cochran said on X.

And then there are those who simply questioned whether or not the nation would get any clear updates as to the developing situation in Iran in the first place. User @jrgoob shared a meme related to conflicting messages Trump has delivered in previous press conferences on the state of the U.S.’ entanglement with Iran.

You can see the meme — and other reactions to Leavitt’s news — below.

wow that's wonderful. i wonder how trump could possibly outshine his last update!? pic.twitter.com/krgaTqCqCr — Goob (@jrgoob) April 1, 2026

So I guess there is another reason now why tomorrow night will be different from all other nights. https://t.co/RfeDhYOOnf — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) March 31, 2026

Guys, is Trump literally making his important Iran War address on April Fools’ Day? https://t.co/nTUpxm2Zr0 — Rory Johnston (@Rory_Johnston) April 1, 2026

Tomorrow is April Fool’s Day, so like every other day of the year, you absolutely can’t believe anything Trump says tomorrow. https://t.co/OoWAhf8xjH — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) April 1, 2026

That assumes he knows its Passover… https://t.co/uIctRJDY9g — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) April 1, 2026

Strange decision by POTUS to speak to the nation about a war in the Middle East on the first night of Passover. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) April 1, 2026

Feels like very intentional timing https://t.co/YwCQNW8vxz — Natalie Korach (@NatalieKorach) April 1, 2026

Seems appropriate to do this on April Fool’s Day. pic.twitter.com/M6x2Bu0UXA — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 1, 2026

The times he has had good news to share have been during market hours. https://t.co/e6ZJm5FYLg — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) March 31, 2026

Donald Trump’s Address to the Nation on the Iran War will be held on Wednesday, April 1 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.