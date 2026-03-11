Donald Trump Tells Jake Paul to Run for Political Office: ‘You Have My Complete and Total Endorsement’ | Video

Donald Trump encouraged Jake Paul to seek political office, saying he has his “total endorsement.”

During a rally in Kentucky on Wednesday, Trump brought Paul onstage. Despite some nervous sweating, the professional boxer and influencer offered more words of support for the president before thanking the crowd and heading offstage. That was when Trump decided to throw Paul’s hat into the political ring.

“He’s a great guy, he’s a courageous guy, he’s a talented guy,” Trump said. “He’s a hell of a fighter too, by the way. I just want to say I predict, I’m going to make a prediction, that you will be in the not-too-distant future, running for political office. And you have my complete and total endorsement! That’s what we want. He’s an incredible guy, lots of courage and smarts.”

Donald Trump endorses Jake Paul for political office. pic.twitter.com/zxwArqRkiI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 11, 2026

Paul has been a vocal proponent of Trump and his administration in the past. The influencer went viral in February when he took shots at Bad Bunny’s halftime show saying it was un-American – something the president and his supporters spent months leading up to the game reiterating.

“Purposefully turning off the halftime show,” Paul posted on X. “Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them). You are their benefit. Realize you have power. Turn off this halftime. A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that.”

The boxer also posted to X in support of ICE despite the recent turmoil their raids through Minneapolis caused. It’s likely the support will continue throughout Trump’s presidency.

“If you don’t like ICE then you can’t call 911 when you’re in trouble,” Paul wrote. “If you don’t respect law enforcement agents then you shouldn’t depend on them.”

You can watch the full clip in the video above.