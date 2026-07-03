Trump Genuinely Praises Bill Clinton in Rare Bipartisan Moment: ‘He Actually Was A Nice Guy’

Donald Trump offered a rare moment of praise for Bill Clinton, whom he has spent years criticizing publicly.

While appearing on Usha Vance’s podcast “Storytime with the Second Lady,” the president read a children’s book and provided his own running commentary. Trump read the White House Historical Association book “Presidents Play!” — which details the preferred outdoor activities of former presidents — and had positive remarks about Clinton when he reached his entry.

“Then you have President Bill Clinton — he ran on a special jogging track,” Trump said. “He had a little track built for him at the White House. That’s nice. I didn’t even know that until recently, but he had a track built at the White House.”

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He added: “I don’t think I’ll ever do that. I don’t see myself doing that, I don’t know. But he actually was a nice guy. I like Bill Clinton a lot. I still do. And then, you have President Abraham Lincoln — he rode horses. He liked riding horses, and that’s great. I’d like to ride horses too. In fact, it gives me an idea. But when you fall off a horse, I’ve seen too many bad things happen.”

Trump and the Clintons have been largely antagonistic toward one another since the president ran against Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. As the Epstein files were slowly released last year, Trump sought to deflect attention from his repeated appearances by pointing to Democrats, including Clinton, who also appeared in the documents.

“As I said on Friday night aboard Air Force One to the Fake News Media, House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat ‘Shutdown,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social in November.

He added: “The Department of Justice has already turned over tens of thousands of pages to the Public on ‘Epstein,’ are looking at various Democrat operatives (Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman, Larry Summers, etc.) and their relationship to Epstein, and the House Oversight Committee can have whatever they are legally entitled to, I DON’T CARE!”

You can watch the full segment in the video above.