Trump Says He’ll Endorse a Texas GOP Senate Primary Candidate Soon — and the Other Must Immediately Drop Out

Donald Trump sounded off on the Republican Primary race in Texas, sharing that he plans to announce his endorsement of a candidate soon while demanding that the other drop out immediately.

“The Republican Primary Race for the United States Senate in the Great State of Texas, a State I LOVE and won 3 times in Record Numbers (the HIGHEST vote ever recorded, by far!!!), cannot, for the good of the Party, and our Country, itself, be allowed to go on any longer,” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Wednesday, first claiming that he’s previously had major political success in the state. “IT MUST STOP NOW! We have an easy to beat, Radical Left Opponent, and we have to TOTALLY FOCUS on putting him away, quickly and decisively!”

“Both John and Ken ran great races, but not good enough. Now, this one, must be PERFECT!” Trump added, referring to Texas Sen. John Corryn and Attorney General Ken Paxton, who advanced to a May 2026 runoff election in the Senate GOP primary.

He went on to claim that his past GOP endorsements have been “insurmountable,” saying “that almost everyone” he endorses wins “by a lot.” He closed out his remarks by saying that his top pick will be shared soon.

“I will be making my Endorsement soon, and will be asking the candidate that I don’t Endorse to immediately DROP OUT OF THE RACE!” Trump continued on. “Is that fair? We must win in November!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

For now, there aren’t too many details about who Trump will pitch his support for, though Paxton — who similarly has faced federal investigations and withstood an impeachment vote — has recently been cozying up to the president, despite Trump seemingly throwing him out as an option. Paxton has tried to align himself with Trump and the MAGA cohort over the years in various ways, including attending the Jan. 6 riots and suing to overturn the 2020 election.