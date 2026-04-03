Dr. Oz Shrugs Off Noem and Bondi Oustings, Says He and RFK Jr. Aren’t Worried | Video

Despite the recent shake-ups in the Trump administration, Dr. Mehmet Oz made it clear that he isn’t worried about being removed from his position.

During a Friday appearance on Fox News, the former “The Dr. Oz Show” host, who was tapped as administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in Trump’s second term, responded to the oustings of former Attorney General Pam Bondi and former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem this month. When asked by Bret Baier whether others in the administration are now “looking over their shoulder,” Oz said neither he nor Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. secretary of health and human services, is concerned one bit.

“I’m not. Secretary Kennedy is not,” he said. “And the president calls me all the time with very precise, well-targeted questions.”

As Oz continued, he lobbed quite a bit of praise in the president’s direction, applauding Trump as both an “excellent executive” and a “superb leader.”

“All I need to know is that, when I make a tough decision that I know will get some blowback on, but it’s the right decision, the president says ‘Go ahead,’” Oz said. “You know what he usually says? ‘I don’t care what they say. Do what’s best for the American people.’” Watch Oz’s comments below.

Baier: You've had Secretary Noem let go of her position, the AG let go of her position… Are people inside the administration looking over their shoulder?



Oz: I’m not. Secretary Kennedy is not. The President is an excellent superb leader. When I make a tough decision that I know… pic.twitter.com/oyODLaT1PQ — Acyn (@Acyn) April 3, 2026

In a Thursday Truth Social post, Trump confirmed that Bondi had exited her role as attorney general and would be replaced by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“Pam Bondi is a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year,” Trump wrote at the time. “Pam did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country, with Murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900. We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future.”

Trump then took a moment to praise Bondi’s replacement, who he applauded as a “very talented and respected legal mind.”

This was the second shake-up to impact the Trump administration, as earlier in March, the president also announced that Noem was departing her role as DHS secretary after a controversial tenure. She was replaced by former Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin.

“The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida,” Trump wrote on Truth Social March 5. “I thank Kristi for her service at ‘Homeland.’”