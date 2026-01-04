Elon Musk Reunites With Donald and Melania Trump at Mar-a-Lago Dinner

Elon Musk appears to have reunited with Donald and Melania Trump, per a post shared on X on Sunday.

“Had a lovely dinner last night with @POTUS and @FLOTUS,” Musk wrote on the platform. “2026 is going to be amazing!”

The update comes days after Musk seemed to indicate he has started donating to Republican candidates ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

“America is toast if the radical left wins,” Musk wrote on X on January 1. “They will open the floodgates to illegal immigration and fraud. Won’t be America anymore.”

Musk also reshared a video from conservative influencer @jackunheard that was captioned, “BREAKING: Elon Musk is reportedly going all-in funding Republicans to help President Trump take back full control in the November midterms.”

The dinner also appears to be an indication Musk and Trump are back in one another’s good graces after their public falling out last year. In June Musk insisted Trump was among those listed in the Epstein files.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files,” Musk said. “That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

Musk also insisted Trump was “ungrateful” and couldn’t have won the 2024 election without his assistance.

Trump eventually acknowledged Musk’s outbursts and told White House reporters in June, “Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore. I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot.”

Trump also insisted he would have won Pennsylvania (and therefore the election) without Musk’s help.

A week later Musk expressed some regret about his commentary. “I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week,” Musk wrote on X about his incendiary posts. “They went too far.”