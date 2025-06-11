Elon Musk Has ‘Regret’ Over Some of His Trump Insults: ‘They Went Too Far’

Elon Musk said he regrets some of his harsh comments about President Trump in an X post early on Wednesday morning, in his latest move to de-escalate his sudden feud with the commander-in-chief.

“I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week,” Musk said about his incendiary posts. “They went too far.”

The Tesla and SpaceX boss did not specify which of his posts he regretted making. Musk was livid with the “Big Beautiful Bill” the president has championed, saying it was “pork-filled” and a “disgusting abomination” early last week; he then went off on President Trump last Thursday in several now-infamous X posts, which included saying he supported impeaching the president and claiming Trump had not released the Epstein Files because he was named in them.

The billionaire later deleted his post about Trump being named in the Epstein Files over the past weekend.

Trump, by about 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, had not publicly responded to Musk’s “regret” update.

However, the president, in a podcast with the New York Post’s Miranda Devine released on Wednesday, echoed some of his recent comments and said he was “a little disappointed” in his former head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Trump added that he “could” see the pair repairing their relationship, though, and said he has “no hard feelings” towards Musk. The podcast — Trump’s first since reentering the White House in January — was recorded on Monday.