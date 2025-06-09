Trump-Musk Feud Fuels Record Truth Social Traffic, X User Spike

Nothing grabs people’s attention like a fight. That much is clear, after the digital and verbal battle between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk led to record traffic for Truth Social and a big traffic surge for X.

Both of their platforms enjoyed a spike late last week as the powerful ex-friends traded barbs, according to data shared by Similarweb, a digital market intelligence company, on Monday.

Here are the key takeaways:

Truth Social’s traffic in the U.S. hit 1.8 million daily visits on June 5, which was a record for the platform

X’s U.S. traffic jumped to 35.3 million visits on that same day, marking the platform’s second-best day since the president’s inauguration on Jan. 20

X’s June 5 U.S. traffic was up 17% compared to its average daily traffic in May

Truth Social’s 1.8 million hits on June 5 was more than triple its daily average traffic in May, up 256% in comparison

Truth Social had 2.8 million hits globally on June 5, which set a new high-point for the company in 2025; Truth has had bigger traffic days around the 2024 election and the assassination attempt against Trump last summer

X’s global traffic hit 146.3 million on June 5, up about 3.5% from its average daily traffic in May

Unsurprisingly, the traffic boost led to a spike in mobile app usage for both platforms, according to data shared with TheWrap from Sensor Tower, a market intelligence firm.

The number of Americans using X on June 5 between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. ET increased 54% compared to the prior seven-day period, while the number of users on Truth Social surged more than 400%. Both platforms enjoyed a 90-day high in terms of active American users during that four-hour stretch, per Sensor Tower.

Those spikes came as Musk ripped President Trump on X last Thursday, accusing him of being named in the Epstein files and saying he was in favor of impeaching the president. Trump, on his end, said he was “very disappointed” in Musk and questioned whether the U.S. government should end its contracts with SpaceX, the rocket company Musk runs.

The war of words had started a few days earlier when Musk called Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” a “disgusting abomination.” Their fallout set social media ablaze, considering it came less than a week after the president gave Musk a warm send-off from the Oval Office — complete with a gold key to the White House — and called him an “incredible patriot” for his work leading the Department of Government Efficiency.

A majority of Americans, according to a YouGov poll last Friday, said they sided with neither the president nor Musk in their spat.

Musk has since deleted his post saying the president was in the Epstein files, but the president does not look like he wants to be buds with the Tesla boss again just yet. When asked if their friendship had ended over the weekend, Trump said “I would assume so, yeah.”