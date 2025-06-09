Newsom Says California Is Suing Trump After He ‘Illegally’ Deployed National Guard

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday morning said his state is suing President Donald Trump for “illegally” deploying the National Guard in response to violent attacks against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement members and Los Angeles police over the weekend.

Newsom, in an X post, said the president “flamed the fires” by ordering at least 2,000 National Guardsmen to go to Los Angeles, where protests against law enforcement cracking down on people in the U.S. illegally turned violent.

The order, Newsom said, “will allow [Trump] to go into ANY STATE and do the same thing,” before adding “we’re suing him.” In the X post, Newsom included a clip of himself talking to Brian Tyler Cohen, a left-leaning political commentator, in which he called the president “unhinged.”

This is exactly what Donald Trump wanted.



He flamed the fires and illegally acted to federalize the National Guard.



The order he signed doesn’t just apply to CA.



It will allow him to go into ANY STATE and do the same thing.



We’re suing him.pic.twitter.com/O3RAGlp2zo — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 9, 2025

President Trump deployed the National Guard as videos of ICE vehicles being hit with rocks and LAPD cars being attacked were seen on X; the mayhem also led to the shutdown of the 101 freeway.

Newsom, in an appearance on MSNBC, said Trump “created the conditions you see on your TV” and “exacerbated” the situation. “He’s putting fuel on this fire, ever since he announced he was taking over the National Guard — an illegal act, an immoral act, an unconstitutional act,” the governor said.