Trump vs. Musk: Majority of Americans Side With Neither, Poll Finds

Whose side are you on? When it comes to the suddenly erupted public feud between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, most Americans say they do not support either guy.

That is according to a new poll released by YouGov on Friday, which found 52% of Americans polled the night before chose “neither” when asked who they backed in the battle between the world’s most powerful man and the world’s richest man.

Still, Trump lapped Musk by comparison when it came to support, with 28% of respondents saying they sided with him — more than triple the amount of respondents (8%) who said they backed the Tesla boss. The approximately 12% of the rest of respondents said they “don’t know” who they support more between Trump and Musk.

YouGov’s poll included 3,812 Americans surveyed, ages 18 and older.

The poll comes after Musk and the president set social media — as well as the media and political worlds — ablaze on Thursday, trading barbs that included Musk accusing President Trump of being named in the Epstein Files and saying he was in favor of impeaching the president. Trump, on his end, said he was “very disappointed” in Musk and questioned whether the U.S. government should end its contracts with SpaceX, the rocket company Musk runs.

The war of words started earlier in the week when Musk called Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” a “disgusting abomination.”

Meanwhile, Tesla’s stock price took a massive hit as a result of the spat on Thursday, plunging more than 14% in what was the company’s second worst drop since the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the market in 2020. Shares have rebounded a fair amount on Friday, climbing to $303 per share a few hours into trading, after dropping to $277 per share a day earlier.

Politico late on Thursday reported a Musk-Trump phone call had been set up for Friday to help smooth things over between the two. But those plans went sideways, with President Trump telling ABC News he was “not particularly interested” in speaking to his former head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

As for what the future holds, respondents to YouGov were pretty much split on whether the two would reconcile and work together in the future; 28% of respondents said they believed Musk and Trump will be friends again, 31% said they will not, and 41% said they are “not sure.” It will be worth keeping one eye on X, the platform Musk owns, and the other on Trump’s Truth Social on Friday to see what comes next.