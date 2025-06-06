Trump Tells CNN, ABC News He Is ‘Not Particularly Interested’ in Talking to Elon Musk: ‘Lost His Mind’ | Video

President Donald Trump is not ready to speak with his former friend Elon Musk after their very public falling out on Thursday.

The president told both CNN and ABC News on Friday that the billionaire wants to hash it out, but Trump says he’s “not particularly interested.”

“He’s not ready to talk to Musk, who he called a man who has lost his mind,” ABC News’ Jonathan Karl said on “Good Morning America.”

CNN’s Dana Bash also spoke with the president on Friday and received a similar response. “Here’s exactly what he said: ‘I’m not even thinking about Elon. He’s got a problem. The poor guy’s got a problem,’” she shared. “He said he wishes Elon Musk well.”

Karl further noted that Trump has been uncharacteristically quiet in the feud, letting Musk do most of the debating.

“Donald Trump, to use his phrase, really holds the cards here. Donald Trump could do severe damage to Elon Musk if he were to go vindictive, and he’s been remarkably restrained,” he said. “Look, Elon Musk is very powerful. He’s also a very big target.”

“He could probably be deported as well,” “GMA” host George Stephanopoulos added.

Musk and Trump’s drama broke out Thursday when two of the most powerful men in the world took to their respective social media platforms to call each other names while issuing threats with wide-spreading implications.

The Tesla founder said Trump was mentioned in the Epstein files (saying that’s why he has yet to release the full list of names) and also said he would not have won the election without his intervention. The richest man in the world is also the largest Republican donor in history.

Trump, meanwhile, threatened to end Musk’s government contracts and social media users even speculated that the feud could eventually end with Musk being deported back to South Africa.