FCC Chairman Brendan Carr Scoffs at Scott Pelley Claim That CBS Firing Was Unexpected: ‘Completely Out of Touch’

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr blasted “legacy media” as “completely out of touch” in response to Scott Pelley’s New York Times interview Sunday. “One of the reasons why trust in media is so low is because many legacy journalists are completely out of touch,” Carr wrote on X.

“You could not get away with that behavior at any run of the mill job. It is revealing to see how blind some are to that.”

One of the reasons why trust in media is so low is because many legacy journalists are completely out of touch.



You could not get away with that behavior at any run of the mill job. It is revealing to see how blind some are to that. — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) June 7, 2026

Carr’s message was written in response to a tweet from Fox News contributor Byron York, who quoted a section of the interview in which Pelley said he did not realize he would be fired Tuesday.

Pelley also called for the removal of Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief of the network. Weiss is a “lovely person,” he told the Times. “And her Free Press organization that she founded has been very successful. But television’s not her thing. This is like somebody walking up to me and saying, ‘There’s a 747, there are 400 people on it, we need you to fly it to Paris.’”

“I’m going to decline because I don’t have a clue,” Pelley continued. “And it would have been so much better if Bari Weiss had been offered this job and said, ‘Oh, that’s not for me, I don’t know how to do that.’”

Pelley also addressed the dismissal of Tanya Smith, who spent 30 years with CBS before she was also fired last month.

“I don’t care about me. It’s not about me. I am not emotional about this because I have lost this job,” he explained. “I’ve done it for a long time. I’ve had the greatest experiences. But the people I leave behind, treated in this way? That breaks my heart, and it’s going to take me a long time to get over it.”