Trump Nixes Plan to Livestream Fort Hood Shooter’s Execution

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President Donald Trump said Thursday that the planned execution of convicted Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan will not be livestreamed, reversing the Pentagon’s earlier announcement that the military execution would be broadcast to the public.

“I think streaming the execution for all to see might have been a strong deterrent,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, before acknowledging that many people would rather not watch Hasan die. “He will die, as scheduled, by firing squad, but this event will not be streamed.” Trump added that immediate family members of the victims may attend the execution in person if they choose.

The decision follows the Pentagon’s earlier plan to livestream the execution, which drew criticism from public figures and opposition from lawmakers, military leaders and religious organizations. An ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll released Thursday found that 80% of Americans opposed broadcasting it. Hasan, convicted of killing 13 people and wounding 32 others in the 2009 shooting, is scheduled to be executed at Fort Hood, Texas, on Dec. 3.