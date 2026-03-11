Gavin Newsom Says Drone Threats Are ‘Top of Mind’ After ABC Reports Iran Is Targeting West Coast Attack | Video

Gavin Newsom assured Californians that drone threats are “top of mind” amid warnings of Iran considering a targeted attack on the West Coast.

Following an ABC report that claimed the FBI had warned California that Iran desired to target it in retaliation for the U.S. and Israel strikes the last couple weeks, Newsom explained in a video that those threats had been a focus for some time.

“We’ve been aware of information, and we’ve been working collaboratively through the stock which were established right after the war began and the State Operation Center,” Newsom said. “I’m working with obviously emergency service but also working locally to make sure we transmit any information that we have received and are aware of, that which has been reported, I think, by ABC 7.”

Play video

He added: “We are aware of that information and we transfer that information in real-time to our local partners. Drone issues have always been top of mind, and we’ve assembled workgroups specifically around those concerns.”

Reports went out Wednesday that the FBI sent a memo to California police in late February warning about Iran’s desire to attack the West Coast in retaliation to U.S. attacks.

“We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United State Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran,” the FBI memo sent to Southern California police read.

I am in constant coordination with security and intelligence officials, including at @Cal_OES, to monitor potential threats to California — including those tied to the conflict in the Middle East.



While we are not aware of any imminent threats at this time, we remain prepared… — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) March 11, 2026

Newsom worked to reassure California residents further on social media. He posted again that they were taking all threats seriously and were prepared should something arise, despite no immediate threat being in place.

“I am in constant coordination with security and intelligence officials, including at @Cal_OES, to monitor potential threats to California — including those tied to the conflict in the Middle East,” Newsom added on X. “While we are not aware of any imminent threats at this time, we remain prepared for any emergency in our state.”