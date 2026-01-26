Glenn Close Says She Is ‘Outraged and Sickened’ by the ‘Trump Regime’ | Video

Glenn Close is “outraged and sickened” by “what is happening under the Trump regime” the actress said in a video shared online Sunday. Close appeared to be responding to the shooting death of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

“I have watched our democracy being systematically disemboweled and torn apart along with the institutions, which in the near past, though never perfect, have stabilized our society and supported the American people,” Close said in part.

“I am outraged and sickened by what is happening under the Trump regime. The cruelty, inhumanity, and arrogance, the voracious corruption, the cowardice, the sickening hypocrisy, the blatant manipulation of facts, and now, the cold-blooded murder of American citizens.”

Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse at VA Minneapolis Health Care, was shot and killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis Saturday morning. His parents, Michael and Susan Pretti, issued a passionate statement in the hours that followed his death.

“We are heartbroken but also very angry,” they said. “Alex was a kindhearted soul who cared deeply for his family and friends and also the American veterans whom he cared for as an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital. Alex wanted to make a difference in this world. Unfortunately he will not be with us to see his impact. I do not throw around the hero term lightly. However his last thought and act was to protect a woman.”

“Please get the truth out about our son. He was a good man. Thank you,” they concluded.