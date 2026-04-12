House Reps Say They’ll Vote to Expel Swalwell and Gonzales: ‘Both Gentlemen Need to go Home’ | Video

Reps. Byron Donalds (Florida) and Pramila Jayapal affirmed they plan to vote in favor of expelling Reps. Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales from the House, they each told “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker Sunday. The men’s actions are “just completely unacceptable,” Donalds said. “And as far as I’m concerned, both gentlemen need to go home.”

Welker asked the congressmen about Swalwell and Gonzales during their separate interviews. Both men have been accused of sexual misconduct, and Swalwell has also been accused of sexual assault by former staff members.

Should the vote be introduced, “I will be voting yes on both measures,” Daniels said. “These allegations are despicable and they demean the integrity of Congress. These things are just completely unacceptable. And as far as I’m concerned, both gentlemen need to go home.”

When asked if Swalwell, who announced his candidacy for Governor of California in November, should drop out of the state’s gubernatorial race, Jayapal answerd in the affirmative.

“I’ve been very vocal on behalf of survivors of the Epstein scandal. And I think that what we are seeing now is an emergence of women across the country who have been dismissed, told to shut up, told to move on, who have been abused by men in powerful positions,” she said. “This is not a partisan issue. This cuts across party line, and it is a depravity of the way that women have been treated. And I’m just inspired by the courage and the bravery of the women who came forward. This is clearly a pattern. I’ve already called for Congressman Swalwell to drop out of the gubernatorial race. And I think we have to hold everybody accountable.”

Jayapal also affirmed she believes both of her colleagues should be voted out of the House.

“I’ve already said that I think that these charges and allegations, and the pattern of abuse — in Congressman Gonzalez’s case he actually admitted to the harassment with his staffer. This is also important for staffers across the Capitol to see that their bosses don’t get to do this to them,” she answered.

“So I do think that both of them need to step down from Congress, let these investigations happen. You know, but I think that this is very important that we believe women, and that we show people across the Capitol and across the country that we will not accept this kind of behavior.”

CNN previously reported four women have accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct. One of the women has claimed the Congressman raped her in 2019 and in 2024. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced last week it has opened an investigation into the women’s claims.

Gonzales has been accused of texting one former staff member and asked for nude photos; he also exchanged sexually-charged messages with congressional aide Regina Santos-Aviles, who died by suicide last year.