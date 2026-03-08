Iran Foreign Minister Insists Trump Will Not Pick Country’s New Leader: ‘Nobody Else’s Business’ | Video

Iran will choose the country’s next leader – not Donald Trump – foreign minister Abbas Araghchi insisted in an interview with “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker on Sunday, as reports emerged that a decision has already been made intrenally.

“They have already elected the Assembly of Experts, and the Assembly of Experts will do the job,” Araghchi said. “It’s only the business of the Iranian people, and nobody else’s business.”

Araghchi’s comments come days after Trump told Axios on Thursday he intends to make the selection. “They are wasting their time. Khamenei’s son is a lightweight. I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy [Rodriguez] in Venezuela,” Trump said.

“We allow nobody to interfere in our domestic affairs,” Aragchi also told Welker. “This is up to the Iranian people to elect their new leader.”

Elsewhere in the interview Aragchi also insisted the United States will have to explain why they began the war before Iran will ever agree to a ceasefire. “Of course, nobody wants to continue this war. This is not our war. This is not, you know, the war of our choice,” he explained. “This is imposed on us by the United States, by Israel.”

The two countries “started this war unprovoked, unwarranted, illegally,” Aragchi added. “And what we are doing is a legal act of self-defense, and we have every right to do that. So it is not fair that if they, that if only it stops the aggression, and ask us to stop, too. You know, I will say this time is different.”

The pair later discussed Iran’s relationship with Russia. Aragchi stopped short of explicitly stating whether Russia was helping Iran, but told Welker, “Well, we have a strategy perhaps with Russia.”

After Welker pushed for clarity, he answered, “Well, a military cooperation between Iran and Russia is not something new. It’s not a secret. It has been in the past, and it’s still there, and will continue in the future.” Aragchi denied having knowledge of whether Russia is helping Iran locate U.S. troops.

Also on Sunday the Guardian and other outlets reported a new leader has been chosen. The Guardian wrote, ‘The most suitable candidate, approved by the majority of the Assembly of Experts, has been determined,’ Mohsen Heydari, a member of the selection body, said on Sunday, according to Iran’s ISNA news agency.”

Mohammad Mehdi Mirbagheri also confirmed the news, the outlet noted.

Watch the interview with Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi in the video above.