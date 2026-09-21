Pete Hegseth’s Department of War Invites Jake and Logan Paul to Speak at Pentagon

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The Department of War shared a video on Sunday of Jake and Logan Paul‘s recent visit to the Pentagon, which the latter described as a “pleasure” and a “privilege.”

The brothers were given a tour of the Pentagon last Thursday. During their visit, they not only met and posed for photos with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth but also gave separate speeches to some U.S. military officials who happened to be in attendance that day. The pair paid a visit to the Pentagon’s 9/11 memorial and posed for photos in front of it as well.

“We just got the pleasure and the privilege of getting a tour of the Pentagon, and what a cool experience,” Logan told the gathered servicemen and women in the video shared Sunday. “We see all the men and women here who are serving this great nation. I don’t think there is any greater commitment to sacrifice than those who are willing to live, die and fight for their country.”

“I think it’s you guys who etch your names in history as you fight for and allow us in this country to have that freedom where we can prosper and be happy and be the great nation that we are,” he added. “So a deep, personal thank you from myself, my brother and all of our fellow Americans.”

Last Thursday, we welcomed Logan and Jake Paul to the Pentagon to meet with our warriors. pic.twitter.com/NiRJVWb2Rc — Department of War 🇺🇸 (@DeptofWar) September 20, 2026

Jake Paul echoed his brother’s words, telling the soldiers from the Pentagon’s press podium, “Each one of you matters.”

“Be proud of yourselves for what you do. This is the greatest country in the world,” he added. “We are blessed to be born here, come here and we should never take that for granted. That’s what God created us for is to lift each other up in the hard moments, to be there for each other in the hard moments and to come together as a collective and fight for good.”

The Paul brothers’ visit, as well as the accompanying video that was released by the Department of War, was thoroughly mocked on social media. Many were quick to note the surreality of seeing the two influencers standing at the Pentagon’s press podium, with one user jokingly asking, “You’re telling me this is not an ‘SNL’ skit????”

“Imagine showing this image to someone in 2017,” another user wrote. A different X user, meanwhile, used the video as an opportunity to joke, “Hawk Tuah really fumbled the bag. She could be Secretary of the Interior by now.”