Jake Tapper Calls Out Trump for Anti-Kennedy ‘Social Media Garbage’ Hours After Tatiana Schlossberg’s Death

Jake Tapper ripped into Donald Trump for his poorly timed criticism of the Kennedy family, given the social media attack came hours after they lost Tatiana Schlossberg.

On Tuesday evening, the CNN host took to X to share the “social media garbage” the president had reshared on Truth Social, which appeared to trash the Kennedy family’s involvement with the Kennedy Center (recently renamed to the Trump-Kennedy Center.)

“In the early afternoon, ET, the Kennedy family announced that JFK’s granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg had died from cancer,” Tapper wrote. “A few hours later, President Trump re-posted some social media garbage attacking the Kennedy family.”

The messages touted by Trump criticized the Kennedy family as self-involved and suggested they weren’t true supporters of the arts. One message read, “The Trumps have always been supporters of the arts. The Kennedys are supporters of the Kennedys.”

Another noted, “They don’t raise money for it. They never show up. And the only Kennedy who has been there recently is a member of Trump’s cabinet.”

Trump did not weigh in on Schlossberg’s death, however. His post seemed to be in response to the Kennedy Center losing additional acts over the rebrand to include his name.

A few hours later, President Trump re-posted some social media garbage attacking the Kennedy family. pic.twitter.com/1gRaX8V71y — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) December 31, 2025

Still, Tapper wasn’t alone in his disapproval of Trump’s social media antics, as many fans also condemned his behavior given the Kennedy family’s recent tragedy. One fan wrote in response to Tapper’s callout, “Only a deeply insecure, narcissistic sociopath would spend the day a Kennedy family member dies from cancer reposting petty attacks on the Kennedys—because he’s obsessed with appropriating (and destroying) a legacy he’ll never have. Pathetic. And revealing.”

Schlossberg’s family — which includes mother Caroline Kennedy and father Edwin Schlossberg — confirmed the news of her death with an Instagram post on Tuesday, writing, “Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts.”

She previously disclosed her terminal cancer diagnosis in November in a poignant essay, titled “A Battle With My Blood,” for The New Yorker. In the piece, the mother of two opened up about learning that she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, with a rare mutation called Inversion 3, after giving birth to her second child in May 2024.

In the wake of her passing, several notable names paid tribute to the late journalist, who was the granddaughter of Jackie and John F. Kennedy. Her cousin, Maria Shriver, penned a loving tribute to Schlossberg on X, in which she remembered her as “valiant” and “courageous.”

“I return to this space to pay tribute and honor her loving and supportive family, who came together and did everything they possibly could do to help her,” Shriver said. “I return to this space heartbroken because Tatiana loved life. She loved her life, and she fought like hell to try to save it. I cannot make sense of this. I cannot make any sense of it at all. None. Zero.”

Schlossberg is survived by her husband, George Moran, and their children, Edwin and Josephine. She was 35.