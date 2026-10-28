Jamie Raskin Breaks Down How Trump’s Epstein Cover-Up ‘Is Staring Us in the Face’ Amid Calls for Special Counsel

House Judiciary Committee Democrats released a 50-page report on Monday laying out alleged ties between President Donald Trump and the late sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

Congressman Jamie Raskin, Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, appeared on MS NOW on Tuesday to lay out the case made by the report, which called for an independent special counsel unrelated to the Trump adminstration to investigate the president’s ties.

“The cover-up is staring us in the face,” Raskin told “Deadline: White House” host Nicolle Wallace.

On MS NOW, Raskin laid out several incidents that point to this alleged cover-up. These include the Department of Justice deeming there is “no evidence in all of the Epstein Files that would lead them to conduct even an investigation into anybody” aside from Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. He also pointed to the transfer of Maxwell to a low-security prison “where sex offenders aren’t even allowed.”

“You’ve got to read the report. The detail is extraordinary. But we’re not even trying to make the case here. We’re not prosecutors, but we’re saying the Department of Justice has completely abdicated their responsibility, and why? We cannot understand any reason other than they’re trying to protect Donald Trump, so we’re demanding an independent special counsel to take this over from the Department of Justice with the hopes that the truth will come out and justice will be done for hundreds and hundreds of victims.”

You can watch the full interview below:

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The Epstein Files have been a hot-button issue for several political cycles at this point, with members of both the right and left at one point or another calling for the release of the documents. Wallace drew a connection to the controversial ad run by Vivek Ramaswamy — and supported by Trump and JD Vance — attacking Amy Acton. That ad enlisted Acton’s estranged mother, who stood by her step-father after he was charged with raping her when she was a child.

“What does it say about the culture around these men?” Wallace asked.

“It’s completely contaminated and toxic,” Raskin said. “When historians look back on this miserable period of our history, they might say that the first problem was disregarding all of those women who told us back in 2016 that they had been sexually harassed or assaulted by Donald Trump.”