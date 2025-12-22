JD Vance Praises Nicki Minaj for ‘Profound’ Turning Point USA Commentary After ‘Assassin’ Gaffe

Vice President JD Vance called Nicki Minaj’s appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest “profound” after the rapper accidentally called him an “assassin.”

“Nicki Minaj said something at Amfest that was really profound. I’m paraphrasing, but she said, ‘just because I want little black girls to think they’re beautiful doesn’t mean I need to put down little girls with blonde hair and blue eyes,’” he wrote in a Monday post to X.

Minaj spoke with Turning Point CEO Erika Kirk about taking a louder political stance in December, publicly supporting President Donald Trump and speaking out against California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“I just got tired of being pushed around,” Minaj explained. “I have something inside of me that’s stronger than what’s out there. So when you’ve had enough, you realize, wait a minute, why do I even care about these people and what they think? Who are they? They don’t even know who they are. So I’m not going to back down anymore. I’m not going to back down ever again.”

“We all got wrapped up over the last few years in zero sum thinking,” Vance added in his X post. “This was because the people who think they rule the world pit us against one another. Nicki Minaj rejects that. We all should.”

Nicki Minaj said something at Amfest that was really profound. I'm paraphrasing, but she said, "just because I want little black girls to think they're beautiful doesn't mean I need to put down little girls with blonde hair and blue eyes."



We all got wrapped up over the last… — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 22, 2025

The rapper also slipped up on her words, accidentally referring to Vance as “an assassin” before she caught herself and redirected. Kirk quickly came to Minaj’s defense, clarifying what she meant before Minaj changed the subject completely.

“Trust me, there’s nothing new under the sun that I have not heard, so you’re fine,” Kirk interjected after the moment. “You have to laugh about it truly. I have been called every single thing, and you know what? God is so good, you let it roll right off your back.”

AmericaFest has been hosted by TurningPoint USA since 2021. In addition to Kirk, this year’s event features Ben Shapiro, Tucker Carlson and Vivek Ramaswamy.