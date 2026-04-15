Jen Psaki Wonders If Trump Is ‘Actively Trying’ to Lose the Midterms: ‘Is He Throwing the Game Here?’

Gas prices are soaring amid an unpopular conflict with Iran, the President is feuding with the Pope while posting blasphemous AI images, and it’s all enough to make MS Now’s Jen Psaki question whether Donald Trump is actually trying to tank his own party in the midterms.

During Tuesday’s episode of “The Briefing with Jen Psaki,” the host ran down the president’s latest string of unpopular policies and controversial social media posts, during which she interjected with questions about the upcoming midterms.

“Voters are clearly fed up with Trump’s policy decisions,” Psaki said. “It’s almost, and I’ve thought about this, like, Trump is actively trying to lose the midterms. Like, is he throwing the game here and trying to make life hell for Republicans like Mike Lawler?”

Psaki’s reference to Lawler comes after the New York representative earned headlines for a town hall that erupted into boos and jeers over gas prices and the Iran War. While taking heat from his constituents, Lawler told the crowd to “actually act like adults,” “calm yourself” and “relax.”

To that, Psaki replied, “What a message. The President has only started a war he doesn’t know how to end. You’re paying more at the pump, all of our men and women serving are at risk. Just relax.”

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Psaki also had a laugh courtesy of Maria Bartiromo’s shocked face during one of Trump’s recent Fox News appearances. When Bartiromo asked the president if he believed gas prices would drop before the midterms, he casually replied that he hopes so, but “it could be or the same, or maybe a little bit higher,” earning a stunned look from the Fox host.

The segment also touched on Trump’s recent Truth Social post, which depicted him as a Christlike figure, donning biblical garb and healing the sick. The president has since deleted the post, saying that he believes it depicted him as a doctor. But what stood out to Psaki was that it even drew a public comment from Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

“It’s notable that Mike Johnson realized he could not just brush this one aside by claiming ignorance of Trump’s social media activities,” Psaki said, “which is what he typically does, because even he understands that this is exactly the kind of thing that will turn off the kinds of voters that Republicans cannot afford to lose this November.”

After reviewing footage of Trump supporters reacting negatively to that Truth Social post, Psaki returned to her questions about the upcoming midterms.

“It makes you wonder whether Trump is actively trying to sabotage the political party he is supposed to be leading,” she continued. “They’re losing support from the voters they need most in the places they need the most.”

Finally, Psaki turned her attention to Vice President JD Vance, who made an appearance at a Turning Point USA event in Georgia Tuesday evening, telling the crowd, “Don’t get disengaged because you disagree with the administration on one topic. Get more involved. Make your voice heard even more. That’s how we ultimately take the country back.”

“I’m sorry, that’s how you take the country back? Take it back from whom?” Psaki said with a scoff. “You’re the vice president in the White House. The Republicans control the House and the Senate and the Supreme Court. You’re in charge.”

“I don’t think it’s just one topic that voters disagree with you on right now,” she added. “I mean, Trump is alienating everyone from war skeptics to religious Catholics to evangelical voters, and if JD Vance doesn’t feel comfortable enough to defend this administration’s policies at a conservative conference in Georgia, then Republicans may be in for a very rough November.”