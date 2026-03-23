Joe Scarborough clashed with Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer on whether it is a good thing that Iran’s military infrastructure has been degraded, prompting a back‑and‑forth on “Morning Joe” Monday.

“Is it a good thing that we’re degrading Iran’s military infrastructure,” Scarborough said during Monday’s segment of the MS NOW show, where Schumer was joining as a guest.

At first, Schumer explained that what Trump should have done was first ensure that Iran didn’t block the Strait of Hormuz — the world’s most critical chokepoint for oil and gas, which Iran has now threatened to completely close. The strait’s seizure has led to gas prices skyrocketing across the globe.

“Any first term plebe in West Point studying Iran, they would have said the first thing you better do is secure the Strait of Hormuz if you’re going to go to war with Iran,” Schumer explained. “From what I’ve been told, some of the generals said that to Trump and he said, ‘Oh, don’t worry. I know they won’t block it.’ Well, of course they did, and now our prices are through the roof. The world economy is in chaos … We’re now in so deep, and Iran sees that it’s harder and harder. They have real leverage here.”

Watch the clip below.

But Scarborough quickly cut in to get the senator back on track with his question.

“No, no, no. Hold on a second. You’ve got to answer my question first. Yeah. Is it a good thing that Iran—and I think you would agree with me—epicenter of terrorism in the world since 1979, is it good that their military infrastructure is being degraded to the degree that it is, yes or no?” Scarborough asked.

Schumer called his inquiry “premature” because it all depends on what could possibly happen over the course of the next “several months.”

Schumer said he’d separate the two issues, but Scarborough insisted that there is absolutely a right and wrong answer.

“You have the military side. You have the political side. I’m simply asking, on the military side, is it good,” Scarborough pushed. “Regardless of whether we agree with going in or not, is it good that Iran’s military infrastructure has been seriously degraded?”

“And again, I have to tell you, Joe, first, you can’t—what’s going to happen three months from now? Is it worth it?” Schumer explained, adding that ultimately the country will have to see how Iran responds to the U.S. tearing down its military infrastructure. “What’s going to happen? Will the world economy collapse? Will something happen even worse? Will the whole energy infrastructure of the world go up in smoke? So you have to—when they do it without planning, when they do without understanding where they’re going—”

Eventually, co-host Mika Brzezinski cut in with her own thoughts.

“It’s a trick question, because if you do not strategize the consequences of the action, the military action—if you obliterate and do all these things, but you don’t actually play out in your minds and have a strategy for the consequences—then it may not be good,” Brzezinski said.

Standing firm on his thoughts, Scarborough continued to push back.

“Oh, let me answer the question for everybody in America. The answer is yes,” Scarborough said. “It’s good that the terrorist regime’s military and capabilities have been degraded radically … What is the political impact? What’s the impact in the straits? What’s the impact in the region?”

Schumer once again noted that it all depends on how this will impact Americans and others abroad.

“Joe, in all due respect, if you ask the American people, if you have the choice of degrading the military structure in Iran but having gasoline be $6 a gallon and our economy falling into a deep recession where millions lose their jobs, what do you think Americans would—” Schumer said before Scarborough cut in.

“Senator, you’re not listening to me. That’s the political side of it,” Scarborough snapped back.

“No, it’s not political. It’s a consequence, just like Mika said,” Schumer retorted.

“Why don’t we talk about the Yankees, because you’re not following me here,” Scarborough replied, to which Schumer said, “I am following you. I just don’t agree with you.”

But Scarborough went on to disagree.

“You don’t understand me. There’s a big difference. I would say that most Americans would say it’s a good thing that it’s degraded,” Scarborough replied.

Scarborough continued: “I think most Americans—you look at the polls—they don’t want this war. They don’t want this war. But there is something that I think the Democrats should be clear about: Iran has tried to kill Americans since 1979. Two things. Hold on. Two things can be true at once. It can be good that Iran’s killing machine has been degraded. At the same time, the consequences may outweigh the good that comes from that. It’s OK to say that.”

Schumer, still standing 10 toes down on what he said, shared that they’ll have to agree to disagree.

“Look, I don’t disagree with you. The fact that the leader Khamenei is gone—no one regrets that. The fact Iran has less ability to create military trouble—no one disputes that.”









