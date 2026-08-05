Mark Ruffalo Suggests John Fetterman Should Step Down Over Israel Hard-Line: ‘Go Be a Lobbyist’

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Despite initially backing the politician in 2022, Mark Ruffalo thinks John Fetterman should now “go be a lobbyist” rather than a senator.

Following Fetterman’s conversation with Jon Stewart that went viral this week due to his ultimatum regarding Israel, Ruffalo piled on by saying the senator should instead change professions. The “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” star commented on X that thinking the way Fetterman does is not a sound way to represent the American people.

“Here’s the problem. When you put another country above the USA, when you are in the U.S. government, no matter what you say, you aren’t working for the American people,” the actor wrote on Wednesday. “Go be a lobbyist. Register as a lobbyist for a foreign government and make your living that way, but don’t take a paycheck from the U.S. taxpayer. Get out of representing the people of the USA.”

Here’s the problem. When you put another country above the USA, when you are in the US government, no matter what you say, you aren’t working for the American people. Go be a lobbyist. Register as a lobbyist for a foreign government and make your living that way, but don’t take a… https://t.co/S0AWasmhcJ — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 5, 2026

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Weekly Show,” Stewart pressed the Pennsylvania senator about threatening to leave the Democratic Party if it adopted an “anti-Israel” stance. The host called it a “weird line” to draw in the sand.

“So, for you, you could agree with them 90%, but Israel is the red line,” Stewart asked, while Fetterman replied, “Absolutely. I can’t ever turn my back to Israel after where it’s at.”

“But that is not our country,” Stewart shot back. “You’re saying that these candidates may’ve had great ideas for our economy, they may want to do the same exact thing you want to do, in terms of getting money out of politics, they may want to increase the social safety net, they may want to change the balance of power from capital back to labor, but if they don’t agree with you on Israel, you don’t want them in your party.”

Fetterman tried to turn the conversation to the Democratic Socialists of America members and how they were seeping more into his party. Stewart pointed out that the DSA is just an organization and not a party to appear on an election ticket. He also noted that some of the most prominent members of the DSA – like New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani – don’t agree with all the platform points, so Fetterman threatening to drop the party altogether over Israel feels odd.

“I’m assuming there’s probably things in the Democratic platform that you disagree with,” Stewart said. “But you don’t disavow the entire thing. You’re literally saying, ‘We can all have discussions – except when it comes to Israel.’ Which is not America.”