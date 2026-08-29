Milo Yiannopoulos, Far-Right Agitator, Deported to U.K. After ICE Detainment

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Milo Yiannopoulos, a far-right commentator who was one of President Trump’s most prominent early supporters and later worked as an adviser for Ye (formerly Kanye West), was deported to his native Britain on Friday, per a statement by the Department of Homeland Security obtained by the New York Times.

Yiannopoulos had been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on Thursday. The DHS later shared a mug shot of Yiannopoulos on social media, responding to a TMZ report on the commentator’s arrest. The post said that Yiannopoulos had “chose to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation’s laws” after entering the country legally in 2019 and that a final order for removal was issued by an immigration judge on July 22.

One of the most recognizable fixtures of conservative media during Trump’s rise to the presidency and the early years of his first term, Yiannopoulos gained his profile through inflammatory commentary targeting Muslims, immigrants, transgender individuals, feminists and other groups, oftentimes courting the spotlight through controversial college campus appearances.

In 2017, Yiannopoulos resigned from Breitbart after video resurfaced in which he appeared to condone sexual relationships between adults and minors. The controversy also prompted the Conservative Political Action Conference to rescind his speaking invitation and Simon & Schuster to cancel publication of his planned book.

Yiannopoulos has also supported Trump’s aggressive immigration-enforcement policies. In 2025, he called for ICE checkpoints at supermarket entrances, gas stations, strip malls, intersections and government buildings, as well as immediate deportation for anyone unable to prove they were legally in the country.

In the years since his Breitbart tenure, Yiannopoulos has continued working outside the spotlight. He briefly interned for former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and became an adviser to Ye, working on the rapper’s barely-launched 2024 presidential bid. A source familiar with Ye’s operation told TheWrap in May that Yiannopoulos continued to advise the rapper. During the same period, Yiannopoulos posted a series of antisemitic messages around Ye’s public apology for his past antisemitic statements, including posts published immediately before and after the apology.