‘Morning Joe’ Slams Trump’s Aggressive Pro-AI Stance: ‘The Worst Take Ever’

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The hosts of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe” slammed President Trump on Tuesday over his increasingly aggressive pro-Artificial Intelligence rhetoric, accusing him of adopting “the worst take ever” on the subject.

Trump said Monday that AI is “bigger than the Internet” and that “whoever wins AI, wins.” The president went on to claim that the divisive AI data centers being built throughout the country have actually saved dying communities and turned them wealthy. Joe Scarborough fervently pushed back against that idea.

“No, they’re not wealthy communities,” he said. The “Morning Joe” host went on to question Trump’s decision to say on a podcast this week that “we can’t let this kind of stuff happen” when it comes to the growing talk of slowing down AI development.

“What’s he talking about ‘we can’t let happen’? The end of humanity? Yeah, I agree, if that’s what he’s talking about,” Scarborough said in response. “But I don’t think that’s what he was talking about. I think he’s talking about any sort of second look at the pacing of how quickly this technology is moving along, which is, of course, the issue of our time. But you would never know that based on how idiots in Washington, D.C. [are] responding.”

“There [are] real concerns, whether you’re talking about biohazards, whether you’re talking about [AI] completely shutting down our financial sectors, whether you’re talking about [AI] completely shutting down our electrical grids,” he continued. “That could happen. That most likely will happen if Washington, starting with the President of the United States, doesn’t get serious about this quickly.”

Scarborough continued to hammer Trump and the other members of his administration for standing so staunchly against anyone with concerns about the dangers that rapid AI development presents.

“The American people are so far ahead of politicians in Washington. They’re so far ahead of Donald Trump. They’re so far ahead of a lot of Republican leaders,” the host observed. “Not only is [AI] dangerous for us on all of these fronts, the promise is extraordinary. It just takes grown-ups to sit down and sort through this instead of having absolutists from both sides, and that’s exactly what we have.”

“We are worried, and this is the worst take ever that he could possibly have,” Scarborough concluded. “Not only for our safety, not only for hopefully the continued excelling of this industry, but also for the Republicans’ fortunes a month and a half from now.”