‘Morning Joe’ Slams Trump Spiritual Advisor’s ‘Grotesque’ Speech Comparing Him to Jesus | Video

Joe Scarborough slammed President Trump‘s spiritual advisor Paula White‑Cain Friday morning after she compared Trump to Jesus ahead of this week’s Good Friday and Easter holidays, with the “Morning Joe” host calling her a “heretic.”

“Let me just say, as someone who grew up in the church … that may have been one of the most grotesque, un-Christlike things I’ve ever heard in my life,” Scarborough said, following a clip of White-Cain comparing Trump’s political comeback and reelection to Jesus’ resurrection, as it is described in the Bible. Scarborough added, “To compare any politician to Jesus Christ … it’s just grotesque. She’s a heretic.”

“It shows us what a bizarre age we are in. There are no words,” Scarborough continued. “For Evangelicals out there still pretending that this is normal, that would pretend that that is normal, just know I will be praying for you tonight.”

The “Morning Joe” host and former Republican Florida congressman went on to launch into a lengthy discussion with several noteworthy religious experts and figures, including Rev. Al Sharpton, about the messages of Jesus’ teachings and the significance of both Good Friday and Easter. Before he dove all the way into that conversation, though, Scarborough again expressed his frustration and distaste with White-Cain’s comments.

“We can’t let that pass,” Scarborough said. You can watch the full “Morning Joe” segment yourself below.

Later, Scarborough again called out the Trump administration for its practices and its celebration of this week’s Christian holidays.

“As you read history … you find out that, even beyond the religious impact of Jesus and what happened on this day and this weekend, that culturally — in Western civilization especially — there was a break,” Scarborough explained. “There was a break from worshipping the powerful and the rich to suddenly people being concerned about the poor, concerned about charity. That had never happened before Jesus, and after, suddenly, people started looking to the poor, to the disaffected, to the outcasts, and trying to bring them in and help them.”

“It was a remarkable revolution, and it doesn’t matter how many phony faith people that the president has around him,” the “Morning Joe” host added. “That doesn’t change the central message of the Gospels.” Scarborough subsequently emphasized again the importance of Jesus’ grace and compassion.

“That’s what Jesus’ gospel is about. Not about political power. Not about earthly power,” Scarborough concluded. “It is about grace toward fellow human beings, and we need that now.”