‘Morning Joe’ Slams Trump Admin’s ‘Absolutely Crazy’ Obsession With White House Ballroom | Video

“Morning Joe” reported Friday on the majority of Americans’ polled disinterest and outright opposition to President Trump’s proposed White House ballroom, and host Joe Scarborough called Republicans’ renewed push for its funding “absolutely crazy.”

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham introduced a new effort this week, in the wake of the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner last weekend, to have Trump’s stalled White House ballroom be taxpayer-funded. That move has been met with fierce opposition not just from Democrats but also some Republicans, even amidst arguments from certain members of the latter party that such a location is necessary for events like the WHCA dinner.

“Gas prices up, grocery prices up, the rent unpayable and the White House and Republicans are now focusing on a taxpayer-funded Marie Antoinette ballroom,” Scarborough observed Friday, before looking ahead to this year’s midterm elections and wryly predicting, “That ought to go over really well in the fall.”

You can watch the full “Morning Joe” segment yourself in the video below.

“Morning Joe” co-anchor Willie Geist shared Scarborough’s bafflement over Republicans’ sudden, renewed interest in Trump’s White House ballroom project at a time when many Americans are struggling to afford gas and pay their bills.

“It was one thing, even when it was private donors. People didn’t want the White House torn apart and then built in the image of Donald Trump,” Geist noted. “Now, this week, led by Lindsey Graham, you say, ‘Actually, now, since that incident that we still don’t have a lot of answers on at the White House Correspondents’ dinner, taxpayers need to pay for the Marie Antoinette ballroom so that we can have bigger, nicer events to celebrate ourselves.’”

Panelist Donny Deutsch chimed in, calling the latest moves this week by the Trump administration and the Republican party straight-up “bad politics.”

“Every time Trump does something like go after [former FBI Director James] Comey or go after Jimmy Kimmel or focus on a ballroom or focus on an arch or focus on his name on money, he’s not talking to the consumer. He’s not talking to the voter,” Deutsch explained. “Every time Trump focuses on one of these non-voter issues, he reminds the voters he’s not in it for them. Bad politics.”