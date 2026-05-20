Revised ‘NO FAKES’ Legislation Banning AI Abuses Reintroduced in Congress

Federal lawmakers from both parties reintroduced a revised version of the NO FAKES Act, a Congressional bill aimed at unauthorized AI deepfake videos imitating a real person’s voice and likeness.

The bill, whose Senate co-sponsors include Republicans Thom Tillis and Marsha Blackburn as well as Democrats Amy Klobuchar and Chris Coons, was first introduced to Congress last year with open support from various Hollywood unions like SAG-AFTRA, musicians like country singer Randy Travis, and even companies developing AI systems like Amazon and OpenAI.

The NO FAKES (Nurture Originals, Foster Art, and Keep Entertainment Safe) Act gives all individuals the right by law to authorize the use of their voice and likeness in AI-generated videos and photos and to demand a takedown of videos that use that voice and likeness without their consent.

“From the biggest entertainers to everyday Americans, non-consensual voice and image clones can ruin careers, deceive families and friends, and traumatize victims,” Florida Republican Rep. Maria Salazar, who co-introduced the bill to the House of Representatives last year, said in a statement Wednesday. “The American people need clear rules that empower individuals to control their own faces and voices while encouraging innovation and ensuring that the United States remains the world leader on artificial intelligence.”

With this reintroduction, which provides new specific exemptions for libraries and a system for challenging takedown demands, lawmakers are hoping that new momentum can build up for the bill’s passage through Congress ahead of the November midterms. Upon first introduction, the bill was referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee, where it has yet to be scheduled for a vote.