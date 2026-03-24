Rachel Maddow Cuts Through Trump’s Conflicting Iran War Comments: ‘Watch What He Does, Not What He Says’ | Video

Rachel Maddow called out President Trump’s conflicting statements about the Iran War, instructing her viewers to “watch what he does, not what he says.”

Maddow noted Monday night that Trump threatened last weekend to bomb Iran’s civilian power plants if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened. The president did not follow through on that threat, purportedly because of “new talks” between the U.S. and Iran.

“The Iranians say, ‘No, there aren’t any new talks going on.’ Suspiciously, Trump won’t say who these supposed talks are with, but he says they’re definitely going great,” Maddow reported. “How well are the talks going? However well Trump says these phantom supposed talks are going.”

“Watch what he does, not what he says,” the MS NOW anchor advised. “If you do that in this inexplicable war, it really seems like Donald Trump has started something he has absolutely no idea how to finish.” Maddow later added, “There is a very real prospect [this war] is going to crater not only our own economy, but the world economy, with Trump having no plan for that whatsoever.”

“To put it lightly, we are having some drama at the moment!” she concluded. You can watch the full “Rachel Maddow Show” segment yourself below.

The Iran War was not the only topic Maddow covered Monday night. At the top of her show, the MS NOW anchor noted, “We are having a moment of sort of unbelievably dramatic news,” before launching into a far-ranging segment covering, among other things, the ongoing tension between Denmark and the U.S. over control of Greenland and Trump’s deployment of ICE agents to airports throughout America.

“In the midst of that meltdown, President Trump told Republicans at a campaign event in Tennessee that he did not want the TSA crisis to be solved,” Maddow relayed. “He said he did not want there to be any talks about resolving the TSA crisis and funding TSA agents until Democrats agreed to pass new restrictions on voting rights. He said Republicans had to get this done ‘for Jesus’… okay.”

“The ICE agents Trump has sent to the airport … do not have the ability to check travelers’ identification or screen passengers,” Maddow added. “So what are they there for? Other than to creep everyone out and crowd the food court and, you know, remind the poor beleaguered TSA agents who actually are trained to do this job that they’re not being paid to be at work right now?”