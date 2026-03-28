Robert De Niro, Bruce Springsteen and More Join No Kings Protests Held in Estimated 3,000 US Cities | Video

Robert De Niro insisted Donald Trump “must be stopped now” while speaking at the No Kings protest in New York City Saturday. The rally was one of an estimated 3,000 or more expected across the United States.

“I support this movement 150%. But when the crowds are chanting No Kings, what I’m really hearing is we all know is no Trump,” De Niro said. “There have been other presidents who have tested the constitutional limits of their power. But none have been such an existential threat to our freedoms and security. None. Except Trump. He must be stopped. And he must be stopped now.”

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He continued: “It’s time to say No to Kings. It’s time to say No to Donald Trump. We’ve had enough. No King Trump. No unnecessary wars that rob our resources, sacrifice our brave servicemen and women, and slaughter innocents. No corrupt leader enriching himself and the Epstein class buddies. No taking away health care from our most vulnerable neighbors. No unaffordable groceries. No unaffordable energy. No unaffordable housing. And no inflation at its highest level since COVID. No government mass thugs shooting down our neighbors in the streets. Trump has to be stopped.”

🚨 NASHVILLE: HANDMAIDS MARCH FOR JUSTICE



A striking "Handmaid’s Tale" procession captivated crowds at Nashville’s "No Kings" rally on March 28, 2026. Silent and synchronized, the group marched past the State Capitol to protest federal overreach and the erosion of reproductive… pic.twitter.com/bIAUktce6A — Macro Pulse (@Macropulse01) March 28, 2026

Crowds assembled from coast to coast, in cities like Nashville, Minnesapolis, and Portland. Music City saw a group of women dressed as handmaids from “The Handmaid’s Tale” silently march in front of the State Capitol; Bruce Springsteen performed and spoke at the rally in Minnesota.

Bruce Springsteen speaks at No Kings:



"Federal troops brought death and terror to the streets of Minneapolis. They picked the wrong city. The power and the solidarity of the people of Minneapolis and of Minnesota was an inspiration to the entire country. Your strength and your… pic.twitter.com/lgtvjnPohZ — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 28, 2026

“Federal troops brought death and terror to the streets of Minneapolis. They picked the wrong city,” Springsteen said. “The power and the solidarity of the people of Minneapolis and of Minnesota was an inspiration to the entire country. Your strength and your commitment told us that this is still America.”

No kings. No thrones. No crowns.⁰⁰I’ll keep fighting the President to defend what we believe in here in New Jersey – the Constitution, the rule of law, and We the People. pic.twitter.com/mlOj1lW5dj — Governor Mikie Sherrill (@GovSherrillNJ) March 28, 2026

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill joined local protestors Saturday.

“We are here to stand up strongly to say no kings. No kings. No dictators. We believe in the Constitution. We believe in the rule of law,” she said. “We believe in the people. Because all of you have come out today to stand up for your rights, to stand up for the rights of your kids, to stand up for the rights of your communities, to stand up for the rights of all the people of the United States of America, to once more say, ‘Not here, not now, not ever, no kings.’”

Rome 28 03 2026 : Tens of thousands of people took part in Rome‘s NO KINGS march,part of a broader protest that involved many cities across Europe and the United States #antonioluisiphotographer pic.twitter.com/1qU3YkR8bI — Antonio Luisi (@lewis_tony1) March 28, 2026

The protests also spread to Rome, where tens of thousands of people marched in support of the effort in the States.