Robert De Niro, Bruce Springsteen and More Join No Kings Protests Held in Estimated 3,000 US Cities | Video

Robert De Niro insisted Donald Trump “must be stopped now” while speaking at the No Kings protest in New York City Saturday. The rally was one of an estimated 3,000 or more expected across the United States.
“I support this movement 150%. But when the crowds are chanting No Kings, what I’m really hearing is we all know is no Trump,” De Niro said. “There have been other presidents who have tested the constitutional limits of their power. But none have been such an existential threat to our freedoms and security. None. Except Trump. He must be stopped. And he must be stopped now.”
He continued: “It’s time to say No to Kings. It’s time to say No to Donald Trump. We’ve had enough. No King Trump. No unnecessary wars that rob our resources, sacrifice our brave servicemen and women, and slaughter innocents. No corrupt leader enriching himself and the Epstein class buddies. No taking away health care from our most vulnerable neighbors. No unaffordable groceries. No unaffordable energy. No unaffordable housing. And no inflation at its highest level since COVID. No government mass thugs shooting down our neighbors in the streets. Trump has to be stopped.”
Crowds assembled from coast to coast, in cities like Nashville, Minnesapolis, and Portland. Music City saw a group of women dressed as handmaids from “The Handmaid’s Tale” silently march in front of the State Capitol; Bruce Springsteen performed and spoke at the rally in Minnesota.
“Federal troops brought death and terror to the streets of Minneapolis. They picked the wrong city,” Springsteen said. “The power and the solidarity of the people of Minneapolis and of Minnesota was an inspiration to the entire country. Your strength and your commitment told us that this is still America.”
New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill joined local protestors Saturday.
“We are here to stand up strongly to say no kings. No kings. No dictators. We believe in the Constitution. We believe in the rule of law,” she said. “We believe in the people. Because all of you have come out today to stand up for your rights, to stand up for the rights of your kids, to stand up for the rights of your communities, to stand up for the rights of all the people of the United States of America, to once more say, ‘Not here, not now, not ever, no kings.’”
The protests also spread to Rome, where tens of thousands of people marched in support of the effort in the States.