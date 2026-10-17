Scott Jennings Put on the Spot by CNN Peers About Filling Vacant White House Press Secretary Role

Scott Jennings was asked point-blank by his CNN colleagues Friday evening if he was vying for the now-vacant White House press secretary role, prompting him to address his career aspirations directly.

The on-air moment arose after Jennings weighed in on Katie Zacharia’s dismissal from her White House press secretary post Friday.

“Well, everything that happens in the White House is up to the president, ultimately,” Jennings said during CNN’s Friday night broadcast of “The Source.” “It’s his prerogative on who to hire for this job or the cabinet or anybody else who reports directly to him. My advice to him would be just to get the most qualified person you can get, with the most experience. Somebody who can stand behind that podium with credibility – and not just carry your message, but also handle the incoming that is sure to come.”

He added: “If the Republicans don’t do well in the midterms, you all can imagine the sort of hostile environment they are going to face in Washington for the next couple of years.”

Per Jennings, the White House press secretary is going to be on camera every single day, so the new hire should be someone who can speak to the press with ease.

“That person is going to be right in the middle of it,” he said. “So, I think you want somebody with as much experience and, maybe, who has been around D.C. a little bit and has TV experience … and maybe a little management experience. Because that office does have a pretty big staff and it does require a little bit of management.”

Following this comment from Jennings, CNN’s Chief Media Analyst Brian Stelter playfully pointed in his direction, with anchor Jim Sciutto joining in and asking: “Given that your name was on the shortlist prior, were you making a pitch for yourself just then?”

Jennings’ reply? “Oh, me? No,” he said with a laugh. “I wouldn’t negotiate my personnel prospects with you here on television, but I do have a view about how to staff a government position.”

Once more, Jennings called on the Trump administration to “find the most experienced, competent person that you can find because you deserve it.”

Jennings: I think you want somebody with as much experience, maybe who’s been around D.C. a little bit, has TV experience



CNN: Scott, given that your name was on the short list prior, were you making a pitch for yourself just then?



Jennings; Oh, me? No, I wouldn’t negotiate my… pic.twitter.com/O8ga1bn7zz — Acyn (@Acyn) October 17, 2026

“You’re the president of the United States. You’re the most powerful person in the world,” he added. “You’re the leader of the free world. And everybody who speaks on your behalf has to speak with credibility and authority when they stand up behind that podium, because they are speaking to the whole world. And, the things you say at that podium, can move markets and move mountains.”

While Jennings may’ve denied angling for the White House post, he certainly made a compelling case Friday night. Watch his comments above.

Jennings’ name had been thrown about for the press secretary role before Zacharia’s appointment last week. His colleague Abby Phillip even alluded to his job snub while commenting on Zacharia’s disastrous first press briefing.

“Why can’t the president hire somebody who is qualified, who actually knows how to speak publicly, who can handle the job?” the “CNN Newsnight” host said on Tuesday. “It’s not like there are not people who can do that.”

She added: “Maybe one of them is sitting at the table today, I don’t know.”

As the cameras panned to Jennings, the conservative commentator responded by simply rolling his eyes.